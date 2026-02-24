Ghana: Gh¢85.3m Tax Evasion - Cooking Oil Must Enter, Exit Through Seaports... Finance Minister Orders

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has ordered an immediate ban on the land transit of cooking oil in Ghana.

He directed that all such consignments must enter and exit the country exclusively through its seaports.

The directive follows the interception of 18 articulated trucks suspected of being involved in a transit diversion scheme at the Akanu and Aflao border posts.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On February 18, 2026, the Ghana Revenue Authority, through its Customs Division, intercepted the trucks carrying assorted goods, including cooking oil, spaghetti and tomato paste, declared for transit to Niger.

The interception uncovered tax evasion amounting to GH¢85.3 million.

The trucks, reportedly conveying goods in transit to Niger, were intercepted at the Akanu Border Post in the Ketu South District following intelligence-led surveillance.

Sources revealed the cargos were moving without the mandatory Customs Human Escorts required under Ghana's transit regime.

Investigations showed that the trucks had been released from Akanu Border Post and were expected to transit through the Eastern Corridor, with exit designated at Kulungugu.

The declared cargo consisted of 44,055 packages weighing approximately 879,860 kilogrammes.

Initial assessments placed the suspended duties and taxes at GH¢2.62 million. However, detailed post-interception examinations uncovered major discrepancies in declared unit values, tariff classifications and weights, significantly understating the true tax liability and resulting in a revised revenue exposure of GH¢85.3 million.

Of the 18 trucks, 12 have been impounded and 11 secured at the Tema Transit Yard for further inspection and legal processing. One truck overturned while attempting to evade interception, spilling its cargo, and six remaining trucks are still being pursued.

Preliminary findings point to systemic control weaknesses and possible human complicity.

The Finance Minister has ordered a comprehensive investigation, warning that any Customs officer found culpable would face disciplinary action, while implicated importers and clearing agents may face criminal prosecution where evidence allows.

As an immediate response to the abuse of the transit regime, Dr Forson has banned all land transit of cooking oil, insisting consignments be routed only through Ghana's seaports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Enhanced monitoring and strict compliance enforcement measures have also been introduced to protect state revenue and safeguard local industry.

A source at the Akanu border noted that the previous administration had banned palm oil imports via land borders, restricting them to seaports.

The source also disclosed that the ban led to smuggling, often involving Lebanese traders, and appealed for a review to allow and control land importation to mobilise resources for national development.