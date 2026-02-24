Ghana: GA East Assembly Moves to Complete Stalled Clinic Project

A new contractor has been engaged to complete the stalled Abokobi Clinic project in the Ga East Municipality.

The project, which began in 2021, was abandoned midway by the previous contractor, leaving the facility without the necessary infrastructure to support effective healthcare delivery. When completed, the facility is expected to upgrade the clinic to polyclinic status, with additional space for clinical services, including an Outpatients Department (OPD), dressing rooms, laboratories, consulting rooms, an ear, nose, and throat unit, a family planning unit, and offices for staff.

For four years, the structure has remained uncompleted, while existing clinic buildings continue to face daily overcrowding.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Edmond Agboh, told The Ghanaian Times in an interview that upgrading the clinic is a top priority and that immediate steps have been taken to ensure the project is completed. He said the tendering process was concluded in October last year, and approval has been granted by the Regional Coordinating Council for work to resume.

Mr Agboh indicated that funds have been secured for the completion of the project within three months and urged the contractor to mobilise to site without delay, stressing that the Assembly would not tolerate further setbacks. He added that the Assembly is developing an action plan to provide the necessary equipment and facilities to ensure the polyclinic delivers the required health services to residents.

Mr Agboh appealed to staff to exercise patience as efforts are made to resolve the challenges confronting the clinic.

In a related development, the MCE assured residents that abandoned road projects within the municipality would be revived. He disclosed that pothole patching has begun on some roads, including the Pantang-Abokobi road, which has deteriorated significantly.

Mr Agboh said about 90 kilometres of roads have been reshaped and noted that the Adenklibi and Pure Water roads--which require significant capital investment--would be tackled from March this year to ease transportation challenges facing residents and motorists.

He warned that the Assembly would take a firm stance against contractors who abandon projects after being awarded contracts.