Ghana: Nana Sersah Iv Appeals for Support to Address Challenges Confronting Community

The Odikro of Gomoa Amoanda in the Gomoa East District, Nana Kofi Budu Sersah IV, has appealed for urgent government and stakeholder support to address critical development challenges confronting his community, particularly in health, water, education, and sanitation.

The Odikro explained that access to health care remained a major challenge, with women in labour and critically ill residents struggling to reach the nearest health facility during emergencies. He disclosed that he had already allocated land for the construction of a CHPS compound and called on the government, corporate bodies, and benevolent individuals to support the project.

He also highlighted the lack of safe drinking water, inadequate school facilities, and insufficient teachers, urging action to strengthen education and improve learning conditions for pupils.

Touching on sanitation, Nana Budu Sersah IV revealed that the construction of a public toilet had stalled due to financial constraints and appealed for support to complete the facility.

He commended the teachers serving the community for their dedication despite limited resources and urged residents to work collectively, embrace peace and unity, and avoid actions that could divide the community. He stressed that lasting development in Gomoa Amoanda could only be achieved through togetherness and shared responsibility.

In response, the Central Regional Minister, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, who was represented by the District Chief Executive for Gomoa East District, Margaret Naana Ackom, pledged the government's support for key development projects in Gomoa Amoanda. He announced a donation of 20 bags of cement to aid the completion of the public toilet facility initiated by the traditional authorities and assured the community of further assistance once land was made available for other projects.

He said the assembly would work on addressing the poor telecommunication network in the town through the provision of a satellite system and would also support the establishment of a welfare fund to help vulnerable residents. The minister stressed that such initiatives would strengthen communal unity and provide structured support for residents in need.

On water challenges, she disclosed that plans were underway to lay new pipelines and repair broken ones to improve access to potable water, a move described as essential for improving sanitation and overall public health.

The Prampimhene of the Awutu Traditional Area in the Central Region, Nana Okromansah Klordey I, who also serves as the Mankrado of Pakro Akuapim in the Eastern Region under the stool name Nana Ntow Amoah II, expressed deep concern over rising hard drug abuse among youth. She warned that substance abuse destroys health, clouds judgment, and undermines future leadership. She also urged youths to prioritise education and skills training, while calling on stakeholders to create rural jobs to reduce migration and strengthen local communities.