Ghana: Ecobank Rewards 4,000 Loyal Customers in 5star Enjoyment Promotion

Ecobank Ghana last Friday climaxed its nationwide 5Star Enjoyment Promotion, rewarding more than 4,000 loyal customers with cash prizes, vouchers, and insurance packages.

The grand finale, staged in the Ashanti regional capital, drew traders, professionals, and everyday account holders who had participated since the promotion's launch in November.

Designed to appreciate loyalty and encourage sound financial habits, the initiative has already rewarded about 7,000 customers, with Ecobank targeting 10,000 nationwide.

The Head of Marketing and Brand, Regina Ofori, praised customers for their trust in the bank and urged entrepreneurs and traders to open business accounts to expand their opportunities.

"This promotion is not just about rewards," she said. "It is about building financial discipline and deepening relationships with our customers," she noted

The draw produced jubilant winners, including 15 customers who each received GH¢10,000, 21 who earned GH¢5,000, and another 15 who took home GH¢2,500. Others walked away with fuel coupons, shopping vouchers, and insurance packages.

For many, the prizes were life-changing. "I never imagined my savings would bring me this kind of reward," said Ama Serwaa, a trader who won GH¢5,000. "This money will help me expand my shop and support my children's education," she added.

Another winner, Kwame Owusu, who received GH¢10,000, described the prize as "a blessing that came at the right time," noting that he planned to reinvest in his transport business.

The Country Head of Consumer Products, Nana William Danso-Abeam, reminded customers that banking with Ecobank contributes to Africa's broader development agenda. He emphasised the importance of cultivating a savings culture and highlighted the bank's extensive network of over 5,000 Express Points nationwide, which makes financial services more accessible.

Mr Danso-Abeam also issued a cautionary note, urging customers to remain vigilant against fraud and to protect their personal information. "Your safety is our priority," he stressed, indicating that, "and together we can build a stronger, more secure financial community."

The Kumasi finale was not just a celebration of winners--it was a reaffirmation of Ecobank's commitment to rewarding loyalty, promoting financial inclusion, and strengthening customer confidence across Ghana