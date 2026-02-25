Liberia: Residents of Bopata Battle Waterborne Diseases

A growing public health crisis is unfolding in Bopata Town, where contaminated water sources are fueling a surge in stomach-related illnesses and other suspected waterborne diseases, leaving the rural community increasingly vulnerable.

Community leaders report that nearly every household has been affected, with residents suffering from severe stomach pains and persistent diarrhea, conditions commonly associated with unsafe drinking water. With no reliable access to safe water, survival has become a daily gamble between thirst and illness.

Chairlady Mother Lingbeh Sulonteh described the situation as a "silent suffering" gripping the town. She revealed that the estimated 500 residents depend heavily on streams, ponds, and swamp water for drinking, cooking, and domestic use. "The streams are not safe for drinking, but we have no other option," Sulonteh said, her voice full of concern. "If we don't use the swamp and stream water, we will not survive."

Children are bearing the brunt of the crisis, Sulonteh explained. "Our children are getting sick. At least we adults can endure the pain, but for the children, it is very difficult," she said, adding that the lack of a nearby clinic worsens the situation.

The town's only hand pump, once a lifeline, is now in disrepair. Despite multiple community fundraising efforts, the pump runs dry and remains unreliable. "We have tried to repair the hand pump, but the situation continues to worsen," Sulonteh noted. "There is no internet service here to contact people from the city to help us."

Frustration is mounting over what residents see as official neglect. Sulonteh alleged that their District Representative has failed to respond to repeated appeals for help--a claim that could not be independently verified. Efforts to obtain comments from the lawmaker were unsuccessful as of press time.

Beyond the water emergency, deteriorating road conditions are also isolating Bopata. The farm-to-market road has become nearly impassable, keeping farmers from transporting their produce to nearby markets. "Our roads are very bad. There is no way to carry our crops to the market," Sulonteh said.

The situation in Bopata mirrors a broader national challenge. Liberia continues to struggle with access to safe drinking water and sanitation, especially in rural communities dependent on unimproved water sources. Health experts warn that unsafe water and poor sanitation contribute significantly to preventable diseases.

For Bopata residents, the crisis is no longer just a statistical is painfully personal. Community leaders are urgently appealing to humanitarian organizations, government authorities, and development partners for intervention before conditions worsen.

"Water is life," Sulonteh said quietly. "But here, water is making our people sick."