Nigeria: Visa Ban, Ticket Prices and Violence - Pre-2026 World Cup Is Not Looking Good

For football fans counting down to the 2026 World Cup, the dream is simple.

Fans want to experience packed stadiums, waving flags, late-night celebrations, and a month where the world feels united. In addition, the dream is to enjoy an experience equivalent, or even superior, to past editions of football's greatest showpiece, especially those in South Africa, Russia, and Qatar.

This dream is not exclusive to fans. Football players who will participate in the tournament also want to experience the glitz and glamour of the sport's biggest stage. It is usually a defining moment for their careers, their families, and their loved ones.

However, these dreams are beginning to feel like a snowball's chance in hell. The situations in two of the three host countries: the United States and Mexico are increasingly uncomfortable, given that the tournament is only about four months away. Security is key, and it can never be compromised.

There are several underlying issues that could blight the excitement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. These range from visa bans and soaring ticket prices to rising violence across the United States and Mexico.

Visa ban

Firstly, for the 2026 World Cup, Haitian, Senegalese, Ivorian, and Iranian fans face major hurdles due to U.S. visa restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which cites national security and public safety concerns. While players, team staff, and immediate family members can attend, ordinary supporters from these countries are largely barred from entering the United States, leaving thousands unable to cheer their teams in person.

This policy not only limits access to the tournament but also diminishes the sense of connection and celebration that makes the World Cup a unifying global event, highlighting how politics and security measures can impact fans as much as the sport itself.

Ticket prices

Although Gianni Infantino announced two days ago that all tickets have been sold out, concerns over soaring ticket prices emerged last year. FIFA's pricing was described as "scandalous" and a "laughable insult" to the typical fan by the Football Supporters' Association (FSA), which called on the FA to contest the decision. According to information from Football Supporters Europe (FSE), supporters may have to pay more than £6,000 to watch every game their team plays--from the opening match to the final--through the PMA allocation. This is five times what fans spent to attend the previous finals in Qatar.

US-Mexico violence

There have been sporadic cases of shootings in the United States recently, especially in the past month. A startling number of fatalities connected to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) occurred in January 2026, including fatal shootings involving ICE officials in public areas and deaths in immigration detention facilities. Eight people died in ICE detention last month, adding to a record number of deaths in 2025, and 2026 is already expected to surpass that record. These incidents have raised serious concerns over government responsibility. All this heightens fears over the safety of tourist fans who will travel to the United States for the tournament, even as President Trump has threatened to schedule matches away from unsafe cities.

As if that were not enough, significant security dangers persist in Mexico, as evidenced by a recent spike in cartel violence following the killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes. In retaliation, cartel members blocked roads, set vehicles and a petrol station on fire, and exchanged gunfire with security forces across Jalisco and neighbouring states. Cities including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta saw plumes of smoke, armed patrols, and mass panic, forcing schools to close and transport services to halt. At Guadalajara's airport, passengers ran for cover, and several flights were cancelled or delayed. The violence reportedly left at least 25 National Guard officers dead within 24 hours, prompting authorities to intensify security deployments across affected regions.

The unrest highlights the fact that the tournament's success depends not just on logistics and infrastructure but also on stringent security measures to prevent criminal organisations from exploiting the occasion.

Combined with ongoing U.S. visa restrictions and travel concerns, the situation in Mexico illustrates that even a globally celebrated sporting event can be vulnerable to regional instability, making the protection of venues, transportation networks, and spectators a top priority for FIFA and host nations.

The bottom line

Security is crucial, and with only a few months left before the 2026 World Cup, grave worries are beginning to surface.

Fans and administrators alike are grappling with unprecedented challenges that could influence how the tournament unfolds, including rising cartel violence in Mexico, U.S. visa restrictions, and skyrocketing ticket costs.