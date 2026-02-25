Nigeria: ADC Links 'Attack' On Obi, ADC Chieftains to Edo Governor's Threat

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has linked an attack on Peter Obi and other party leaders to an earlier threat allegedly issued by the Edo State governor, describing the incident as a grave and disturbing development.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Bolaji Abdullah, its spokesman, the ADC said the attack on Obi and leaders of the party occurred against the backdrop of warnings reportedly made last year cautioning Obi against visiting Edo State.

"Today's attack on Mr. Peter Obi and other leaders of the African Democratic Congress is a grave and disturbing development, especially in light of the threats issued last year by the Governor of Edo State, warning Mr. Obi not to come to Edo State," the statement read.

The party added that it did not anticipate at the time that the alleged threat could "include an assassination plot," stressing that violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society.

According to the ADC, such actions are often deployed by those who fear the will of the people, warning that intimidation and violence undermine democratic values and freedoms.

"Violence and intimidation are the weapons of those who fear the will of the people. Such actions stain our democracy and must be condemned by all who believe in freedom," Abdullah said.

Reaffirming its stance, the ADC declared that it would not be cowed by threats or attacks, insisting that it would continue its political activities peacefully.

"The ADC will neither bow nor retreat. We will stand firm, speak without fear, and continue the peaceful struggle for a Nigeria where the opposition is not punished and every citizen is free," the statement added.

Obi's former campaign spokesman and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr Yunusa Tanko, had earlier raised the alarm on how Obi, erstwhile National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and some chieftains of the ADC were allegedly attacked by suspected thugs in Edo.

According to him, this happened at the formal declaration of Olumide Akpata, gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in the last Edo election, into the ADC.

Tanko said armed individuals followed them from the ADC Secretariat to the residence of Oyegun.

"They shot at the gate and destroyed several vehicles in what appears to be a survived assassination attempt on our lives. Democracy is in danger," he had said in a statement.