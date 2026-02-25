Nigeria: Governors, APC Leaders Pledge to Advance Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda'

press release

VP Shettima also tasked the Renewed Hope Ambassadors on wider outreach, saying they must "move beyond conference centres to the wards, markets, and campuses, across the country."

State governors elected on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and other leaders of the party have recommitted to boosting grassroots mobilisation in order to promote and advance the renewed hope agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

They made the recommitment on Tuesday in Abuja during the PGF Renewed Hope Ambassadors Summit 2026 held at the State House Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa.

Vice President Kashim Shettima who represented President Tinubu at the summit told the party leaders, governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), and the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, said the Tinubu administration has shifted focus from stabilisation in 2025 to acceleration in 2026, with the N58.18 trillion 2026 budget anchoring the new phase.

He said the moment calls for reflection on the administration's reforms, the sacrifices made and the responsibilities to translate vision into measurable impact for Nigerians.

"As we advance into 2026, our focus shifts from stabilisation to acceleration. The N58.18 trn budget shall anchor this new phase. A record capital expenditure, the largest allocation to national security in the history of our country and prudent revenue projections, we are scaling growth while strengthening resilience," he said.

The vice president noted that the administration's landmark tax reforms were "introduced to protect the vulnerable, encourage enterprise and entrench transparency in public finance."

He cited the recent executive order affecting remittances to the federation account, saying it "is designed to safeguard federation revenues, eliminate duplicative structures, curb waste and ensure that resources are responsibly managed for maximal national benefits."

VP Shettima pointed out that from the outset, the Tinubu administration chose the path of honesty and discipline, confronting deep-seated structural distortions, even as he said the decision has "restored fiscal credibility, stabilised the economy and set the foundation for long term economic growth."

"Today, we are seeing clear signs that our reforms have began to yield results. Inflationary pressures are moderating, fuel prices are easing, our currency is strong and stable," he stated.

Noting that the economy is picking up under President Tinubu, the vice president said out of "the seven major investment decisions made in 2025 in Africa, five were drawn in Nigeria," a development he said shows "the strength, viability and the promise of the Nigerian economy."

He, however, observed that no reform can succeed without public understanding and participation, just as he identified the communication gap as "the strategic importance of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors."

Reminding them of their function duty, the VP said, "This platform shall serve as the avenue for civic engagement. Ambassadors must explain why tough decisions had to be made and how they lead to jobs, security, enterprise, opportunities and a more stable future."

"They must counter misinformation with facts, replace rumour with evidence and ensure that Nigerians from across the country have access to the truth. They must also serve as the channel for feedback, bringing community concerns and lived experiences back to government," he said.,

Mr Shettima tasked the Renewed Hope Ambassadors on wider outreach, saying they must "move beyond conference centres to the wards, markets, and campuses, across the country.

"This mission is about presence, truth and trust. Elections are not conducted on social media platforms, they conducted by Nigerians who will... This summit affirms our commitment to a shared future of promise and peace for all Nigerians. Together we will continue translating reforms into opportunities, policy into impact and sacrifice into renewed hope," he added

Citing the situation in Benue State as an instance, the vice president further stressed the need for reconciliation and unity among party leaders, urging them to mend fences and move their state forward.

"I want to use this special forum to make appeal to the SGF and Governor Alia to mend fences and move the state forward," he stated.

Earlier, National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, regretted that despite significant infrastructure projects delivered by the Tinubu administration and state governments, the party's achievements had not been visible due to poor communication.

"Good governance without communication is invisible. I've visited many states. I've seen beautiful projects, beautiful things being done, but they're invisible and not communicated," he lamented.

Mr Yilwatda stressed the need for effective communication, which he said is critical to translating governance achievements into political capital, explaining that it was the reason for establishing the Renewed Hope Ambassadors structure.

In his address, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, said stakeholders are on the ground to trigger a process that will unify the APC structure into a stronger and more united political family.

He assured that through the summit, stakeholders have chosen Nigeria's long-term stability over short-term applause, necessitating patriotic and accurate communication of the current administration's socio-economic development efforts thereby earning citizens' trust at the grassroots.

"Lack of citizen understanding creates perception gaps," he said, noting, for instance, that food prices have drastically reduced in the markets, while Nigeria has moved away from chronic oil and gas underproduction, citing the Dangote Refinery and other indigenous firms.

Also, the Secretary to Government of the Federation, George Akume, advised authorities to allow members of the public to "add value" to what the party is doing across the nation.

For his part, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the Renewed Hope Agenda is a message that is unifying the nation.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on behalf of members of the Federal Executive Council, expressed heartfelt appreciation to President Tinubu for choosing them as part of his team.

Looking forward to the upcoming second term, he said they are delighted to continue working tirelessly to ensure that the next chapter of the reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda are even more transformative, thereby creating more jobs and attracting more investments into the nation's economy.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

24th February, 2026