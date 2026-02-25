Nigeria: Paying Ransom to Kidnappers Shameful, Hypocritical, PDP Tells Federal Govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it described as a shameful encouragement for criminality by the Federal Government, following reports that ransom payments were made to secure the release of kidnapped victims in Niger, Kebbi, and Kwara states.

In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Ini Ememobong the PDP said the revelations follow the recent visit of United States Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Jonathan Burke, who met with Nigerian security and finance officials to curb illicit financial flows linked to extremist groups.

The party cited the National Bureau of Statistics' Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey 2024, which reported that Nigerians paid N2.3 trillion in ransom between May 2023 and April 2024, and that 2,235,954 people were kidnapped under the current administration.

"It is standard practice globally that governments do not pay ransom because such payments fuel criminal operations. Yet, under the Tinubu-led government, several allegations have emerged that ransoms have been negotiated and paid," the PDP statement said.

The party accused the government of hypocrisy, noting that the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 criminalises ransom payments.

"It is regrettable that a government that enacted this law is alleged to have paid millions of dollars from the public treasury to kidnappers," Ememobong said.

The PDP also highlighted Nigeria's poor ranking in international crime and security indexes, describing the country as the 11th most dangerous to visit, the 147th least peaceful out of 163 countries, and the sixth most affected by terrorism.

The party urged the Federal Government to halt ransom payments, aggressively track illicit financial flows, and ensure that the Multi-Agency Kidnap Fusion Cell delivers on its mandate.

It further called for transparency on the alleged payments made for the release of victims, particularly those abducted from St. Mary's School in Niger State.

"Nigerians deserve a government that matches legislative ambition with operational commitment. Sadly, this administration has failed in both," the PDP concluded.