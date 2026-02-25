Nigeria: Federal Government Rejects Religious Persecution Claims in U.S. Report

The Federal Government has rejected claims of religious persecution contained in a recent joint report by two United States congressional committees, describing the document as an opportunity to deepen engagement and expand cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the government had carefully reviewed the recommendations in the report submitted to the White House by the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the United States House Committee on Appropriations.

He acknowledged that parts of Nigeria continue to face serious security challenges, including terrorism, banditry and communal conflicts, which have resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

"The Federal Government remains deeply concerned about the tragic impact of these criminal acts on communities across the country, and we extend our sympathies to all victims and their families, regardless of faith, ethnicity or region," the statement read.

However, the government firmly dismissed suggestions of state-sponsored religious persecution, stressing that Nigeria does not have, and has never had, a policy of religious bias.

"The violence being confronted by our security agencies is not driven by government policy or religious considerations, but by complex security threats, including terrorism, organised criminality and longstanding communal tensions," Idris stated.

He reiterated that the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and worship for all citizens and affirmed the government's commitment to upholding those rights while ensuring equal protection under the law.

According to the minister, the Federal Government has intensified coordinated military and law enforcement operations across affected regions, leading to the disruption of kidnapping networks and the arrest or neutralisation of key criminal elements.

He added that intelligence sharing and inter-agency collaboration have been strengthened to enhance early warning and rapid response systems, particularly in vulnerable rural communities.

"Surveillance and clearance operations have also been expanded in forested areas previously exploited by criminal groups, alongside the deployment of specially trained forest guards to deny terrorists and bandits safe havens," he said.

The government further highlighted increased investment in equipment, mobility and technology to boost the operational capacity of the Armed Forces and other security agencies, as well as sustained humanitarian interventions for internally displaced persons and community-based peacebuilding initiatives.

While reaffirming Nigeria's sovereignty, the Federal Government stated that it values its longstanding partnership with the United States and remains open to constructive dialogue based on mutual respect and shared responsibility.

"The Federal Government will continue to engage international partners through appropriate diplomatic channels while remaining focused on its primary duty -- the protection of all Nigerians," the statement added.