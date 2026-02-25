Nigeria: Zamfara Splashes N125 Billion On 28 Road Construction Projects

Zamfara State is spending N125.4 billion on the construction and rehabilitation of urban and rural roads and bridges across the state this year.

Analysis of the 2026 approved budget has shown that a total of 28 roads across the 14 local government areas of the state have been pencilled down for construction or reconstruction.

Governor Lawal presented a proposed budget of N861.3 billion for the 2026 fiscal year to the Zamfara State House of Assembly on December 4, 2025.

The governor signed the N871.337 billion appropriation bill into law on December 19 after deliberations and approval by the state legislature.

The N871.3 billion budget, with a capital expenditure component of N714 billion (83%) and recurrent expenditure of N147.28 billion (17%), prioritizes infrastructure, security, education, health, agriculture, among others.

Some of the road projects include the 105km Gusau Magami to Dansadau road (N20 billion), Kantin Daji to Unguwar Gwaza, Roundabout to Airport (N15 billion), Kantin Daji road, linking Bebeji, Aminu Aliyu road to Tudun Wada Roundabout Gusau (N12 billion), the 94.85km Yandoton Daji - Doka -Yanwaren Daji-Hayin Alhaji-Bedi-Yankuzo-Tsafe (N10 billion), 53km Gusau Jauri-Dogon Kade-Nasarawa Mailayi Nasarawar Godal (N10 billion).

Others are Daza to Gidan Dawa link to Sokoto Dual Carriageway, Gusau (N10 billion), Maradun to Magami to Faru road (N5 billion), General Muhammadu Buhari Way, Tudun Wada, JB Yakubu Road (Canteen Area), Aminu Aliyu Road and Bebeji road (N5 billion).

Governor Lawal is also constructing emergency roads in the Western, Northern and Southern Senatorial Zones at N5 billion each.

There are also Mallamawa-Zarummai Bukkuyum road with spur Zarummai Masama road (23km) at N4 billion, reconstruction of the 14Km Lalan to Lalan road Gusau (N3 billion), Maru to Lugga road (N3 billion), and 10Km Zurmi Rukudawa road (N2 billion).

The governor will also reconstruct the Titin Bala Mande to Gadar Abu Magaji road (N1 billion), 21Km Tasha Babba to Lambar Kyambarawa Nahuche (N500 million0, Premier Road link to Sadiqu Sadiq Road, Gusau (N500 million), Gwalli Bridge in Gummi LGA (N400 million), 15Km Kwatarkwashi to Tofa, Samawa, Rawayya Bela road (N300 million), among others.