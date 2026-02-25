Nigeria: Govt Denies Payment of N2 Billion Ransom to Secure Release of Students of St. Mary's School

Niger governor receives 100 students out of 265 abducted from their school in Papiri, Niger State

The federal government yesterday dismissed claims that it paid as much as a N2 billion ransom to secure the release of students of St. Mary's School, Papiri, Niger State, describing the allegation as false and baseless.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government insisted that its longstanding policy against ransom payments remains unchanged.

The government, which was reacting to a report by AFP amid a backlash from the opposition, maintained that recent rescue operations were carried out through coordinated security interventions, intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration, and not financial inducements.

But the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said any ransom payment by government actors, whether direct or through proxies, would be "shameful and troubling," warning that such a move could legitimise criminality. The party called for full transparency on the circumstances surrounding the release of the victims.

Similarly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) demanded a detailed briefing from security agencies, alleging that inconsistent communication from authorities was fuelling public suspicion. The party argued that even unverified reports of ransom payments risk sending a dangerous signal to armed groups operating across the country.

The controversy widened as members of the United States Congress have submitted a security brief to President Donald Trump, expressing concern over persistent attacks on Christians in parts of Nigeria and calling for stronger measures against armed groups, including factions described in the report as Fulani herdsmen militias. The lawmakers urged closer US monitoring of the crisis and pressed for initiatives aimed at disarming non-state actors.

The renewed international attention underscores the global dimension of Nigeria's internal security challenges, particularly as kidnapping for ransom has evolved into a lucrative enterprise in several regions. Over the past decade, criminal gangs have targeted schools, highways, rural communities and even urban centres, exploiting gaps in policing capacity and local intelligence.

FG: Allegation Completely False, Baseless

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris, described the allegation that the federal government has been paying ransoms, especially in the case of the Papiri students in Niger state, as false and baseless.

Picking holes in the AFP report, the government noted that the story revealed contradictions that expose its speculative character, presenting sharply conflicting accounts regarding the alleged ransom.

"The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to a publication circulating in the media, attributed to international wire services, alleging that the Nigerian Government paid a 'huge' ransom, including the release of militant commanders, to secure the freedom of the schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary's boarding school in Niger State.

"The federal government states that these allegations are completely false and baseless, and constitute a disservice to the professionalism and integrity of Nigeria's security forces and the sacrifices they make daily.

"While we respect the freedom of the press, we firmly reject a narrative built on shadowy, unnamed sources seeking to undermine the credibility of a sovereign government acting within its laws. For the avoidance of doubt, no ransom was paid, and no militant commanders were freed," the federal government maintained.

According to the statement, the allegations relied entirely on anonymous "intelligence sources" and individuals "familiar with the talks," in contrast to the clear and on-the-record denials issued by constituted authorities. The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the leadership of the National Assembly, it stressed , have all publicly refuted claims of ransom payment.

The federal government stated that the report itself reveals contradictions that expose its speculative character, presenting sharply conflicting accounts regarding the alleged ransom.

Such inconsistency, it pointed out, underscores a lack of direct knowledge and undermines the credibility of the claims, explaining that the assertion that ransom was delivered by helicopter to insurgents, with cross-border confirmation of receipt, is fiction. "The DSS has formally dismissed this claim as fake and laughable," it stated.

The Bola Tinubu-led administration emphasised: "Nigeria is confronting a structured, profit-driven criminal enterprise. The successful rescue of the pupils, without casualty, was the result of professional intelligence and operational precision.

" The federal government remains unwavering in its commitment to security and urges the media to verify facts before publishing speculative reports that risk emboldening criminals or undermining troop morale."

AFP: Nigeria Paid Boko Haram Ransom for Abducted Pupils

But according to the AFP, the Nigerian government paid Boko Haram militants a "huge" ransom of millions of dollars to free up to 230 children and staff the jihadists abducted from a Catholic school in November, quoting intelligence sources.

Two Boko Haram commanders were also freed as part of the deal, which goes against the country's own law banning payments to kidnappers. The money was flown on a helicopter to Boko Haram's Gwoza stronghold in northeastern Borno state on the border with Cameroon and delivered to Ali Ngulde, a militant commander in the area, three sources told AFP.

Due to the lack of communications cover in the remote area, Ngulde had to cross into Cameroon to confirm delivery of the ransom before the first group of 100 children were released.

The decision to pay the jihadists, who sparked worldwide protests after they kidnapped 276 mostly Christian girls in Chibok in 2014, is also likely to irritate the US and President Donald Trump, who has cast himself as a defender of the country's Christians.

Boko Haram has not been previously linked to the kidnapping, but sources told AFP one of its most feared commanders was behind the mass abduction.

The notorious jihadist known as Sadiku is also suspected of leading a spectacular 2022 gun and bomb attack on a train between the capital Abuja and Kaduna, which also netted hefty payments in ransoms for scores of well-off passengers that included bankers and government officials.

The St. Mary's pupils and staff were freed after two weeks of negotiations led by Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria's National Security Adviser (NSA), with the government insisting no ransom was paid.

However, four intelligence sources familiar with the talks told AFP the government paid a "huge" ransom to get the pupils back. One source put the total ransom at 40 million naira per head -- around $7 million in total. Another put the figure lower at N2 billion overall.

Vincent Foucher, a specialist on Nigerian conflicts with France's National Centre for Scientific Research, told AFP that he believes Sadiku was responsible after speaking with a source affiliated with the jihadists as well as a Nigerian government source. "It makes total sense, given Sadiku's history," Foucher said.

The country has long been plagued by mass abductions, with criminals and jihadist groups sometimes working together to extort millions from hostages' families, and authorities seemingly powerless to stop them.

Laws criminalising payments have not stopped the "kidnapping epidemic", with 828 abductions in the past year alone -- many involving multiple victims -- according to the US-based monitor Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED).

The St. Mary's mass abduction came amid reports that Sadiku's faction has relocated from its stronghold in Shiroro, and needs funds amid the move, Foucher said. "Their task has always been to get money" for Boko Haram's leadership in the northeast, he added.

As a part of the deal for the St. Mary's children, sources said Boko Haram also demanded that the Nigerian military allow residents of Audu Fari village in the Borgu area to return home after they were driven out by troops.

Audu Fari served as a supply route for Sadiku and his fighters as well as a transit point for their families travelling to his camps from Boko Haram's northeastern strongholds.

In 2022 Nigeria passed a law criminalising ransom payments, with jail sentences of up to 15 years.But individual Nigerians continue to pay to free relations while authorities look the other way.

The crisis has "consolidated into a structured, profit-seeking industry" that raised some $1.66 million between July 2024 and June 2025, according to a recent report by SBM Intelligence, a Lagos-based consultancy.

Armed groups and criminals have turned to kidnapping as a way to make quick cash in a country where millions live in poverty amid stifling inequality. In a kidnapping in Kaduna, where scores of Christian worshippers were taken last month, the local governor ruled out paying a ransom. The victims were later freed, but no details of the negotiations were made public.

Authorities have also paid ransoms to rescue other victims of mass abductions and high-profile hostages, security sources said. In December 2020 authorities in Katsina state paid N30 million (the equivalent of $78,000 at the time) for the release of 340 schoolchildren seized from a boarding school in Kankara town.

Bandit chief Awwalun Daudawa, who masterminded the attack, confirmed the payment in a leaked recording of a phone conversation with a go-between. AFP said the National Security Advisor Ribadu's office insisted he has several times secured the release of victims from bandits with no money changing hands.

But an analyst in the kidnap-hit northwestern state of Zamfara -- who asked not to be named -- said "there is no way bandits can keep releasing people they kidnapped to the government without getting payment in return.

"The government is denying what we all know -- that it pays ransom when schoolchildren and high-profile victims are involved," he said.

In some cases, security personnel act as go-betweens in delivering ransoms to kidnappers, families of victims told AFP.

Abubakar Abdulkarim, who lives in Minna, told AFP he sought the help of security personnel to get $4,000 to the bandits who kidnapped his elder brother while he was working on his farm in Kontagora.

ADC Demands Clarification, Attacks FG

In the same vein, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded urgent clarification from the federal government over international media reports alleging that the Tinubu administration paid ransom and released two senior Boko Haram commanders to secure the release of abducted pupils and staff of St. Mary's Catholic School, Papiri.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, the party stated that while it welcomed the safe return of all abducted victims, such deal contradicts the federal government's public posturing against ransom payments and risks undermining Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts by potentially financing terror networks.

"We recall that shortly after the kidnapped victims were released, the federal government as well as the various security agencies denied variously that the government paid any ransom to secure their release.

"The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu reportedly described ransom payments as 'one of the worst things' promoting insecurity in the country. Quite significantly, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, expressly outlaws negotiations and ransom payments to kidnappers and terrorists," the opposition party stated.

However, it said what the report would mean is that the government has been doing brisk business with terrorists all along and passing off ransom payments as rescue operations.

"Allegations of ransom payments at this scale, and the possible release of high-value terror elements, raise serious concerns about terrorism financing, the rule of law, and the safety of citizens. Nigeria cannot claim to discourage ransom payments while operating in a manner that, if confirmed, rewards terror networks, incentivises future abductions, and puts more communities at risk.

"Accordingly, the ADC calls on the federal government to issue a categorical explanation on whether any ransom, directly or indirectly, was paid in relation to the Papiri abduction, and whether any detainees or captured terror actors were released, exchanged, or otherwise discharged as part of negotiations."

Abdullahi said that while the government may be acting under pressure to win short term political gains for bringing kidnapped victims back home, its hypocritical posture on the issue of ransom payments risks confusing citizens and promoting the vicious cycle of kidnapping in the country.

"No serious government will sacrifice national security principles on the altar of political expediency and short term media applause," the opposition party said.

PDP: Paying Criminals Shameful, Troubling

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as shameful and an encouragement of criminality the report that the federal government paid ransom for release of kidnapped victims in Niger State.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ini Ememobong, the party stated that the revelations were not only shameful and unfortunate, but also a sad confirmation of the National Bureau of Statistics' Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey 2024, which declared that ransom payment has reached a staggering trillion-naira economy.

"When juxtaposed with the delayed and partial release of budgetary security funds and the ad hoc approach to security under this administration, it is clear why stories of superior weaponry in the possession of criminal non-state actors have persisted and why the war against terrorism has remained unwon.

"It is standard practice globally that governments do not pay ransom, because such payments are counterproductive. Rather than assuaging criminals, ransom payments fuel their operations and make tackling them even harder, " the PDP said.

Under the present administration, it said several persons have publicly alleged that the federal and state governments have been negotiating with different criminal groups and paying ransom, an allegation which the federal government has repeatedly denied.

"It is the height of hypocrisy that a government that enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 which criminalised paying ransom is itself accused of paying millions of dollars in ransom from the public treasury.

"Sadly, under the Tinubu/APC government, Nigeria has earned infamous positions on major global crime and violence tracking reports: 11th most dangerous country to visit in the world (Numbeo Index 2025). 147th least peaceful country out of 163 countries (Global Peace Index 2025). 142nd out of 143 countries on the rule of law matrix (World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2025) and 6th most affected country in the world by terrorism (Global Terrorism Index 2025).

"Unfortunately, it has become obvious that this administration is grossly incapable and incompetent in effectively fighting insecurity and is instead normalising insecurity to the detriment of Nigerians," the party emphasised.

To this end, the PDP suggested that the federal government should direct the immediate stoppage of payment of ransoms by governments and individuals, by fully implementing the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

"Additionally, the government should aggressively track illicit financial flows to criminal organisations and task the Multi-Agency Kidnap Fusion Cell established in December 2024, to deliver on its mandate by curbing kidnapping to an infinitesimal level. We urge the federal government to honestly clear the air on the allegations that a 'huge ransom, running into millions of dollars,' has been paid at different times to kidnappers to secure the release of kidnap victims, especially those of St. Mary's School in Niger State," it stated.

Furthermore, the party urged the federal government to immediately take strategic, not performative steps to sustainably solve the issue of insecurity in the country. "Nigerians deserve a government that matches its legislative ambitions with operational commitment. Sadly, this administration has failed elegantly in both," it claimed.

US Lawmakers Submit Report, Want Fulani Herdsmen Disarmed

Meanwhile, members of the United States Congress have submitted a security brief to President Donald Trump, expressing concern over persistent attacks on Christians in parts of Nigeria and calling for stronger measures against armed groups, including factions described in the report as Fulani herdsmen militias. The lawmakers urged closer US monitoring of the crisis and pressed for initiatives aimed at disarming non-state actors.

Congress also sharply escalated its stance on Nigeria's security crisis, describing the country as the "deadliest place in the world to be a Christian" and urging sweeping policy measures that extend beyond religious violence to include concerns about Chinese mining operations and Russian military influence.

The position is contained in a joint report delivered to the White House by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee after months of hearings, expert testimony and bipartisan congressional visits to Nigeria.

The submission followed Trump's redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over religious freedom violations, a move that allows Washington to impose tougher diplomatic and economic consequences.

The Lawmakers argued that extremist networks have exploited governance gaps and weak enforcement mechanisms to carry out sustained attacks against Christian communities, particularly in rural and agrarian regions.

They warned that continued inaction risks emboldening terrorist actors, deepening humanitarian crises, and undermining U.S. strategic interests in West Africa.

The report recommended a bilateral U.S.-Nigeria security agreement focused on dismantling jihadist networks and protecting vulnerable communities; enforcement of appropriations provisions that could withhold certain U.S. assistance pending measurable action against religious violence; targeted sanctions and visa bans on individuals and entities linked to persecution and public invocation of CPC presidential directives to name perpetrators.

A particularly forceful section of the report called for the removal of what it described as "Fulani militias" from confiscated productive farmlands, arguing that displaced Christian farming communities cannot safely return home while armed actors retain control of occupied lands.

The lawmakers insisted that restoring land rights and enabling the voluntary return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) must be central to any durable peace strategy. They also suggest reviewing economic leverage, including agricultural trade measures, to compel armed groups to disarm.

Beyond religious persecution, the report raised the alarm about the growing footprint of Chinese mining interests in Nigeria's solid minerals sector.

They expressed concern that poorly regulated mining operations, particularly in lithium and other strategic minerals, may be contributing to environmental degradation, illegal armed protection networks, and local insecurity in mining communities.

The report recommended tighter scrutiny of Chinese-linked extractive activities, enhanced transparency in mining licenses, and safeguards to prevent foreign commercial interests from exacerbating instability.

The committees also urged Nigeria to reconsider its defense procurement relationships with Moscow, arguing that continued reliance on Russian military equipment risks undermining deeper U.S.-Nigeria security cooperation.

Among the recommendations was that Nigeria diversify toward U.S. defense systems and reduce strategic dependence on Russia, especially at a time of heightened global geopolitical competition.

The report said the broader insecurity landscape was vulnerable to exploitation by adversarial powers seeking influence in West Africa.

Continue and expand security cooperation with the United States, including by divestment of Russian military equipment for American military equipment through sales and financing.

Technical support to the Government of Nigeria to reduce and then eliminate violence from armed Fulani militias, including by:

Developing a demobilization, disarmament, and reintegration program to address illicit weapons and support safer communities while allowing farmers to engage in legitimate self-defense;

Supporting the new Ministry of Livestock, ranching plans, and meaningful land reform efforts; and

Enhancing the recruitment, technical capabilities, and willingness of the security forces and military to prevent and respond to violent attacks.

Comprehensive counter-terrorism cooperation to rid the region of Foreign Terrorist Organizations that pose a direct threat to the American homeland, including through the provision of excess defense equipment and use of relevant drawdown authorities.

Counteract the hostile foreign exploitation of Chinese illegal mining operations and their destabilizing practice of paying protection money to Fulani militias.

Besides , the lawmakers demanded: "The repeal of sharia codes and criminal anti-blasphemy laws. Review and use points of leverage to compel Fulani herdsmen to disarm, including by blocking export of beef and other cattle-related products to countries like Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal.

"Ensure adequate staffing of diplomatic posts in Nigeria. Improve the Foreign Military Sales process to expedite the procurement and delivery of defense articles and services necessary to support shared security priorities. And enlist the support of international partners, including France, Hungary, and the United Kingdom."

Idris Responds, Says FG Has No Religious Persecution Policy

But the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris has reaffirmed that Nigeria does not have a state policy of religious persecution.

He stated this yesterday in response to the recommendations contained in a joint report of the US Congress on Christian persecution in Nigeria and the security situation in the country, submitted on Monday to the White House by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Appropriations Committee.

In a statement yesterday, Idris said that the violence which the Armed Forces were confronting was not engendered by government policy or religious bias, but by complex security threats, majorly rooted in communal tensions, terrorism and organized criminality.

He noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria had taken cognizance of the opinions and recommendations submitted to the US government by the two congressional committees on security developments in the country, noting that parts of the country had continued to be imperiled by aggravated security challenges, including banditry and communal conflicts that had tragically impacted many communities.

Idris said: "The federal government remains deeply concerned about the loss of lives and destruction of property resulting from these criminal acts, and we extend our sympathies to all victims and their families, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or region.

"It is important to state clearly that Nigeria does not have, and has never had, a state policy of religious persecution. The violence being confronted by our security agencies is not driven by government policy or religious bias, but by complex security threats, including terrorism, organised criminality, and longstanding communal tensions.

"The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of religion and freedom of worship for all citizens. The Federal Government remains firmly committed to upholding these constitutional protections and to ensuring equal protection under the law."

He stressed that in response to the emerging security threats, the federal government had significantly beefed up military and law enforcement operations in the affected parts, adding the counter-terrorism offensives had significantly degraded the capacity of armed groups, disrupted kidnapping networks, and led to the arrest and neutralisation of key criminal elements.

In addition, the minister stated that intelligence sharing and inter-agency collaboration had been enhanced to improve early warning and rapid response mechanisms, particularly in vulnerable rural communities.

"In addition, the government has intensified surveillance and clearance operations in forested areas long exploited by criminal groups. The establishment and deployment of specially trained forest guards aim to deny terrorists and bandits safe havens, improve territorial control, and strengthen community-level security presence. These efforts are complemented by increased investment in equipment, mobility assets, and technology to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

"Efforts are also ongoing to improve humanitarian response for internally displaced persons, facilitate the safe return of affected communities, and promote community-based peacebuilding initiatives that foster sustainable coexistence," Idris said.

He emphasised that Nigeria attaches value to its longstanding and strategic partnership with the United States, saying that the two countries shared common interests in promoting security, economic development, and regional stability.

"We remain open to constructive dialogue and cooperation rooted in mutual respect, shared responsibility, and recognition of Nigeria's constitutional framework and sovereignty.

"The federal government will continue to engage international partners through appropriate diplomatic channels while remaining focused on its primary duty, the protection of all Nigeria," he said.