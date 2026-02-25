Nigeria: 'We Didn't Pay Any Ransom to Boko Haram', Govt Breaks Silence

Niger governor receives 100 students out of 265 abducted from their school in Papiri, Niger State

The Federal Government has dismissed reports alleging that it paid a huge ransom and released militant commanders to secure the freedom of schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary's Boarding School in Niger State, describing the claims as false and baseless.

AFP had said the federal government paid a multimillion-dollar ransom to secure the release of 230 pupils and staff abducted from St. Mary's Secondary and Primary School, Papiri, Niger State.

The abduction occurred on November 21 at the Catholic school, where nearly 300 pupils and staff were taken.

At least 50 later escaped, according to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna.

However, AFP cited four intelligence sources familiar with the negotiations who claimed that a "huge" sum was paid to secure the hostages' freedom.

The report further alleged that two Boko Haram commanders were released as part of the agreement, despite existing Nigerian laws prohibiting ransom payments to kidnappers and terrorists.

According to AFP, the funds were transported by helicopter to Gwoza in Borno State, a known Boko Haram stronghold near the Cameroon border.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, picked holes in the report which he said relied on unnamed and shadowy sources.'The Federal Government states that these allegations are completely false and baseless, and constitute a disservice to the professionalism and integrity of Nigeria's security forces and the sacrifices they make daily. While we respect the freedom of the press, we firmly reject a narrative built on shadowy, unnamed sources seeking to undermine the credibility of a sovereign government acting within its laws. For the avoidance of doubt, no ransom was paid, and no militant commanders were freed."

"The allegations rely entirely on anonymous "intelligence sources" and individuals "familiar with the talks," in contrast to the clear and on-the-record denials issued by constituted authorities. The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the leadership of the National Assembly have all publicly refuted claims of ransom payment.

"The report itself reveals contradictions that expose its speculative character, presenting sharply conflicting accounts regarding the alleged ransom. Such inconsistency underscores a lack of direct knowledge and undermines the credibility of the claims. The assertion that ransom was delivered by helicopter to insurgents, with cross-border confirmation of receipt, is fiction. The DSS has formally dismissed this claim as fake and laughable.

"Nigeria is confronting a structured, profit-driven criminal enterprise. The successful rescue of the pupils, without casualty, was the result of professional intelligence and operational precision. The Federal Government remains unwavering in its commitment to security and urges the media to verify facts before publishing speculative reports that risk emboldening criminals or undermining troop morale," the statement read.