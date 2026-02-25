Nigeria Advances Rail Investigation With UK Partnership

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), has entered into a strategic partnership with the United Kingdom's Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) in Derby.

This is to boost the preparedness of Nigeria's multimodal investigative agency as expands its rail infrastructure footprint.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr, undertook a strategic technical mission to RAIB, a deliberate step toward embedding global best practice within Nigeria's rail accident investigation architecture

Daily Trust reports that the February 12, 2026, engagement was formally confirmed through official correspondence from RAIB's Derby Operational Centre, signalling the institutional significance attached to the visit by the UK authority.

Designed as a structured peer-review and strategic capacity-building exercise, the programme moved beyond diplomatic courtesy into substantive technical exchange.

According to the NSIB, the session provided an opportunity for Nigeria's rail investigators to interrogate systems, benchmark operational methodologies, and examine tested investigative models adaptable to Nigeria's expanding rail ecosystem.

For NSIB, the engagement comes at a defining moment. The NSIB Act 2022 expanded the Bureau's mandate beyond aviation to cover rail, marine, and other transportation modes, positioning it as a fully multimodal safety investigation authority.

NSIB stated that under Captain Badeh Jr.'s leadership, the Bureau has prioritised operational autonomy, technical sophistication, and data-driven safety intelligence as core reform pillars.

"The Derby mission directly reinforces this transformation agenda by aligning Nigeria's processes with a globally respected investigative body.

"As Nigeria continues to expand its intercity rail corridors and urban transit systems, the integrity of its safety oversight mechanisms becomes increasingly consequential. "Strengthening investigative capability is not merely reactive; it is preventive. Robust, independent investigations generate actionable safety intelligence that informs regulatory refinement, operational improvements, and long-term risk mitigation strategies," it said.

According to the bureau, "Nigeria, as Africa's largest economy and most populous nation, has both the opportunity and the obligation to lead by example."

"A credible, internationally benchmarked NSIB Rail Accident Investigation Unit would send a powerful signal, not just to Nigerians, but to the continent, about what is possible when a nation's safety institutions are led with ambition and governed with integrity.

"The NSIB-RAIB synergy, therefore, carries both symbolic and structural weight. It underscores Nigeria's willingness to benchmark itself against global best practice while reinforcing public confidence in the country's transportation safety institutions. For industry stakeholders, policymakers, and passengers alike, it signals a maturing safety ecosystem committed to transparency, professionalism, and continuous improvement," it stated.