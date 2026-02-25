South Africa: Godongwana to Deliver 2026 Budget

25 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, will outline all the financial, economic, and social commitments that the government will prioritise in its planned expenditure when he tables the 2026 Budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The budget allocation aims to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting the vulnerable amid limited resources.

During the Budget Speech, the Finance Minister outlines how financial resources will be allocated to fund the national government's priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the State of the Nation Address.

During the same plenary sitting, Minister Godongwana will also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the 2026 Division of Revenue Bill, which Parliament will process in the following months.

READ | Budget 2026: SA economy 'on the cusp' of rapid growth

The budget is produced and presented before the National Assembly according to the rules outlined in the Public Finance Management Act.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.