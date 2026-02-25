South Africa: Godongwana to Deliver 2026 Budget

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, will outline all the financial, economic, and social commitments that the government will prioritise in its planned expenditure when he tables the 2026 Budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The budget allocation aims to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting the vulnerable amid limited resources.

During the Budget Speech, the Finance Minister outlines how financial resources will be allocated to fund the national government's priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the State of the Nation Address.

During the same plenary sitting, Minister Godongwana will also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the 2026 Division of Revenue Bill, which Parliament will process in the following months.

The budget is produced and presented before the National Assembly according to the rules outlined in the Public Finance Management Act.