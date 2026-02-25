South Africa: Nearly 13 Million Children Rely On the Child Support Grant

25 February 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • 12.9 million children receive the Child Support Grant according to the January affordability data.
  • The Child Support Grant is currently set at R560 per child per month in South Africa.

Nearly 13 million children across South Africa rely on the Child Support Grant to survive, according to the January Household Affordability Index.

The data shows that 12.9 million children receive the grant . The value of the grant is R560 per child per month .

This makes the Child Support Grant one of the largest social support programmes in the country. Millions of households depend on it to help cover food and other basic needs.

The January index also shows that the cost of feeding a child a basic nutritious diet is significantly higher than the grant amount. This places additional strain on families who must stretch the grant across food, school and household expenses.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.