Nigeria: Legal Icon Blames Nigeria's Woes On Irrational Electoral Process

25 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

A legal giant, Prof. Yusuf Ali, has blamed what he called an irrational electoral process for awful leadership recruitment in Nigeria.

He also condemned the gross abuse of the oath of allegiance and the practice of swearing with holy books by politicians, without strict adherence to their teachings.

In a lecture titled, "Sensitising Democratic Rule in Nigeria from an Islamic Perspective", which he delivered at the Ramadan Lecture Series of the Islamic Missionaries Association of Nigeria (IMAN) in Ilorin, Kwara State, Ali charged those in positions of authority to demonstrate political will to reform the nation's electoral process to produce credible leaders.

Represented by Barr Taofiq Olateju, Prof. Ali also advocated honest recruitment of leadership in Nigeria.

The chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba, called for a government passionate about the welfare of the people.

Other speakers at the event described Nigerian leaders as a bunch of selfish people who prioritise their jumbo pay at the expense of the suffering citizens.

