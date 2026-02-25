Nigeria: Budget - Senate Proposes N109bn for Public Complaints Commission

The Senate has recommended a significant increase in the 2026 allocation to the Public Complaints Commission, proposing a rise from N29.46 billion to N109.02 billion to strengthen personnel funding, overhead support and capital development.

The proposal was presented on Tuesday when Senator Neda Imasuen (Edo South) submitted the harmonised 2026 budget report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions to the Senate Committee on Appropriations, chaired by Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun West).

Imasuen explained that under the 2025 Appropriation Act, the Commission received N14.46 billion, which he described as inadequate to meet its obligations despite a 100 per cent release.

The funds were spent on personnel costs (N10.38 billion), overhead (N2.96 billion) and capital projects (N1.13 billion).

He noted that the 2026 Appropriation Bill initially allocated N29.46 billion to the Commission, with N28.39 billion earmarked for personnel and N1.07 billion for overhead expenses, leaving no provision for capital projects.

According to the senator, the proposed personnel expenditure will cover the implementation of the new national minimum wage, payment of 15 months' CONLESS arrears and 5 years' promotion arrears, settlement of benefits for retired Secretaries of the Commission, and recruitment of new staff.

He added that the Commission requested an additional N30.26 billion for overhead to address rising operational costs, including electricity tariffs, vehicle fueling, sewage and water charges, generators, training materials and other administrative expenses.

Furthermore, N50.36 billion was sought for capital expenditure to fund the expansion of the Commission's headquarters, the construction of office buildings in 21 states, the payment for lands already allocated to some state offices, the procurement of vehicles, and research and development initiatives.

Following its review, the committee recommended increasing the Commission's allocation in the 2026 Appropriation Bill to N109.02 billion.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions has also written to the Appropriations Committee requesting an increase of N20 million in the committee's monthly allocation to enhance its effectiveness.

Imasuen said the committee handles petitions from Nigerians -- including workers, contractors and vulnerable citizens -- seeking redress over alleged injustices involving public institutions and private entities.

He noted that the committee meets almost daily, incurring significant expenses for logistics, office materials, honoraria, and transport support for indigent petitioners.

He argued that the current monthly allocation of N9 million is no longer sufficient given prevailing economic realities, urging the Appropriations Committee to approve the increase, effective from January 2026.