Kenya Backs UN Resolution for Lasting Peace in Ukraine As U.S., China Abstain

Nairobi — Kenya was among 107 countries voting in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution on Tuesday calling for "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, marking four years since Russia's invasion.

The resolution, titled "Support for Lasting Peace in Ukraine" (A/ES11/L17), passed with 107 votes in favor, 12 against, and 51 abstentions, including from major powers such as the United States and China.

Opposing countries included Russia, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Niger, Nicaragua, Sudan, and Eritrea.

The resolution demands an immediate ceasefire, the return of forcibly transferred civilians, including children, and full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

It also emphasizes prisoner exchanges and outlines steps toward lasting peace.

Earlier, the US proposed a "motion for division" to vote separately on paragraphs referencing Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This motion was rejected by 69 votes against, 11 in favor, and 62 abstentions, as Ukraine and allies opposed weakening the resolution.

Ukraine co-sponsored the resolution alongside 47 countries, mostly from Europe. Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa warned that weakening language on sovereignty would signal that "fundamental principles are negotiable."

The vote coincides with the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, which has displaced millions and devastated communities, particularly in Kyiv and other cities enduring repeated attacks on electricity, heating, and water infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the 107 supporting countries, stating that the resolution lays out "clear calls for a full ceasefire and the return of our people," emphasizing continued diplomatic efforts for peace.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, represented by Rosemary A. DiCarlo, highlighted the war's human toll: over 15,000 civilians killed, 41,000 injured, and millions displaced.

He called for immediate ceasefire, protection of civilian infrastructure, and adherence to international humanitarian law.

The adoption marks a continuation of UN efforts, following six previous resolutions since February 24, 2022, reaffirming global support for Ukraine's sovereignty and a just, lasting peace.