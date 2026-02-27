Kenyan Arraigned Over Recruitment of Youths to Fight in Russia-Ukraine War

Nairobi — A 33-year-old Kenyan man accused of recruiting youths to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has been arraigned in court over alleged human trafficking and exploitation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said Festus Arasa Omwamba, a director of Global Face Limited, is accused of recruiting 22 Kenyan youths and facilitating their travel to Russia through deception.

Omwamba was presented before Senior Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage at the Kahawa Law Courts on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court heard that on diverse dates between December 1, 2024, and September 24, 2025, at Great Wall Gardens in Athi River, Mavoko Sub-County within Machakos County, Omwamba -- jointly with another person already before the court -- allegedly trafficked 22 Kenyan nationals to Russia for the purpose of exploitation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the prosecution, the victims were lured with promises of legitimate employment opportunities abroad.

However, investigations indicate that some of those who travelled found themselves deployed to the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine conflict after undergoing minimal training.

Prosecuting counsel Kennedy Amwayi told the court that 22 victims of human trafficking were rescued on September 24, 2025, in Athi River.

It is further alleged that three individuals who had already travelled to Russia were deployed to combat zones and later returned to Kenya with injuries sustained in the conflict.

"Your Honour, the accused person is a flight risk, and this case has attracted public interest both locally and internationally; therefore, the public demands accountability following the loss of life in Russia," Amwayi submitted.

The court ordered that Omwamba remain in police custody pending the hearing and determination of his bond and bail application.

Omwamba surrendered at the Moyale immigration border point and was arrested on February 2.

He was booked and escorted by Moyale DCI officers to Isiolo Police Station before being handed over to officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU).

Detectives based at Moyale Police Station described Omwamba as a key player in a wider human trafficking syndicate that allegedly exploits vulnerable individuals by promising lucrative jobs in Europe and other destinations.

Upon arrival, victims reportedly found themselves trapped in illegal and dangerous engagements, stripped of their freedom and safety.

The arraignment follows findings by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the DCI, which uncovered what authorities describe as an extensive network allegedly facilitating the recruitment and trafficking of Kenyans to fight in Ukraine.

Presenting the report in the National Assembly, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah alleged that rogue officials in key government agencies enabled recruits to travel undetected through airports.

The report also implicated personnel at diplomatic missions, including the Russian Embassy in Nairobi and Kenya's Embassy in Moscow, in the alleged issuance of visas and facilitation of travel.

"The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues to trigger the recruitment of foreign fighters by rogue recruitment agencies and individuals in Kenya," Ichung'wah told Parliament.

The report estimates that more than 1,000 Kenyans may have been recruited, many enticed by promises of monthly pay of up to Sh350,000 and bonuses of up to Sh1.2 million, as well as prospects of foreign citizenship.

However, many were reportedly deployed to military camps after as little as three weeks of training. The findings detail grim outcomes, including hospitalisation, disappearance, repatriation, and at least one confirmed death as of February 2026.

Authorities have frozen bank accounts linked to suspects and recovered passports, contracts, phones, laptops, and other evidentiary materials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On February 19, the Russian Embassy in Nairobi denied allegations linking it to the recruitment of Kenyan citizens to fight in Ukraine, terming the claims a "dangerous and misleading propaganda campaign."

In a statement, the Embassy rejected claims of collusion with rogue recruitment networks or issuing visas to Kenyans intending to participate in the conflict.

"The Embassy refutes such allegations in the strongest possible terms," the statement said, adding that the Russian government has never engaged in illegal recruitment of Kenyan citizens nor issued visas for individuals declaring an intention to fight in the war.

However, the Embassy acknowledged that Russian law permits foreign nationals legally residing in Russia to voluntarily enlist in its armed forces.

Investigations into the alleged recruitment network remain ongoing as authorities intensify efforts to curb human trafficking and prevent vulnerable Kenyans from being lured into foreign conflicts under false promises.