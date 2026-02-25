Nigerian Govt Denies U.S. Congress' Claim of Christian Persecution

The Nigerian government declared that the country does not have a "state policy of religious persecution."

The Nigerian government has said it does not have an official policy that permits religious violence or targeted attacks against a religious group.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government reiterated that Nigeria's security crisis is not driven by another government policy or religious bias but a combination of "complex security threats."

"It is important to state clearly that Nigeria does not have, and has never had, a state policy of religious persecution.

"The violence being confronted by our security agencies is not driven by government policy or religious bias, but by complex security threats, including terrorism, organised criminality, and longstanding communal tensions," the statement read.

On Monday, a US Congress report restated the claim of Christian genocide in Nigeria, months after it initially alleged same.

The report described Nigeria as the "deadliest country to be Christian" globally and called for sweeping sanctions on individuals and entities perceived to be responsible or contributing to the operation of the terrorist groups.

The report also stated that blasphemy laws in northern Nigeria are some of the tools used to silence dissent and target Christian or minority religious groups in the country.

However, the Nigerian government, in response to this, declared that the country does not have a "state policy of religious persecution."

It stated that the country's constitution "guarantees freedom of religion and freedom of worship for all citizens."

"The Federal Government remains firmly committed to upholding these constitutional protections and to ensuring equal protection under the law.

"Nigeria acknowledges that parts of the country continue to face serious security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts that have tragically affected many communities. The Federal Government remains deeply concerned about the loss of lives and destruction of property resulting from these criminal acts, and we extend our sympathies to all victims and their families, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or region," the statement also said.

Repeated allegations

Nigeria has repeatedly denied allegations of Christian genocide since late 2025. First, in September, when it refuted reports by some international news platforms and online influencers that terrorists were engaged in a systemic Christian genocide.

At the time, US lawmakers and top officials had just begun to peddle the Christian genocide narrative and were accusing the government of supporting terrorist operations.

Nigeria countered the claim again a few weeks later after the US President Donald Trump announced the Country of Particular Concern designation. At this time, the allegations had continued and US pressure on Nigeria became intense. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has also rejected the claims in multiple interviews with news platforms and talk shows.

Amid ongoing discussions of security cooperation and a series of high-level delegation visits, the allegation appeared to subside, as the crisis came to be viewed as an act of terrorism affecting multiple religious communities.

During an interview with the New York Times earlier in the year, Mr Trump had also admitted that the security crisis is an "existential threat" to people of both major faiths in the country. Although he also insisted Christians were more affected.

The US Congress report submitted to the White House on Monday seems to be reviving the claim.

"Christians are subject to ongoing violent attacks from well-armed Fulani militias and terrorist groups, resulting in the death and murder of tens of thousands of Christians, including pastors and priests, the destruction of thousands of churches and schools, as well as kidnappings," the report said.

The Nigerian government, however, said violence in the country is driven by "complex security threats, including terrorism, organised criminality, and longstanding communal tensions."

It also noted that in response to these threats, it has strengthened security bodies across the region and that its ongoing counter terrorism efforts are yielding desired results.

The efforts, according to the government, have "degraded the capacity of armed groups, disrupted kidnapping networks, and led to the arrest and neutralisation of key criminal elements.

"Intelligence sharing and inter-agency collaboration have been enhanced to improve early warning and rapid response mechanisms, particularly in vulnerable rural communities."

The government also noted that it is "open to constructive dialogue and cooperation rooted in mutual respect, shared responsibility, and recognition of Nigeria's constitutional framework and sovereignty."