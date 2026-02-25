Nigeria: Super Eagles Duo Crash Out of Champions League

Elsewhere, the Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt continued their fairytale run by eliminating Inter Milan 5-2 on aggregate.

Two Super Eagles players, Raphael Onyedika and Bruno Onyemachi, have seen their UEFA Champions League campaigns come to an end following disappointing results in their knockout play-off ties on Tuesday night.

Onyedika was absent as Club Brugge were beaten 4-1 by Atlético Madrid in Spain. The defeat sealed a 7-4 aggregate victory for Diego Simeone's side after the first leg had ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw in Belgium.

Atlético took control midway through the first half when Alexander Sørloth outmuscled his marker before firing past Simon Mignolet. Although Brugge briefly fought back to level the tie on aggregate through Joel Ordóñez after a Brandon Mechele flick-on, the hosts regained dominance after the break.

Johnny Cardoso restored Atlético's lead with a fine strike from the edge of the box early in the second half. Sørloth then added two more goals -- one from close range after a neat exchange involving substitutes Ademola Lookman and Antoine Griezmann, and another from a late corner -- to complete his hat-trick and end Brugge's resistance.

The result extended Atlético's impressive unbeaten run in regulation time of Champions League knockout matches and secured their place in the Round of 16, where they will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite missing out on the decisive clash due to suspension, Onyedika had played a key role in the first leg and was one of Brugge's standout performers in the competition this season.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemachi also bowed out as Olympiacos were eliminated by Bayer Leverkusen.

After losing the first leg 2-0 in Greece, Olympiacos needed a strong response in Germany but were held to a goalless draw at the BayArena. The stalemate ensured Leverkusen progressed 2-0 on aggregate.

Olympiacos enjoyed spells of possession and registered a few attempts on goal, but they struggled to break down Leverkusen's disciplined defence. The Bundesliga side, efficient and organised, managed the game well to protect their advantage and secure safe passage into the last 16.

Elsewhere, Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt continued their fairytale run by eliminating Inter Milan 5-2 on aggregate, while Newcastle United completed a dominant 9-3 aggregate win over Qarabag FK to reach the Round of 16.

For Onyedika and Onyemachi, however, the European journey ends here, just as it continues for Lookman and his Spanish side, as attention now shifts back to domestic duties and the next international window with the Super Eagles.