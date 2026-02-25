Nigeria: Eight Digs Likely to Go As Tinubu Appoints Disu Acting IGP

About eight deputy inspectors-general of police and some senior assistant inspectors-general of police are set to retire after the appointment of Tunji Disu as the acting inspector-general of police.

Special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had announced in a statement that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had accepted the resignation of former inspector-general of police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, following the submission of his letter citing pressing family considerations.

He said Tinubu received Egbetokun's resignation earlier Tuesday and thanked Egbetokun for his decades of distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation.

Appointed in June 2023, Egbetokun was serving a four-year term scheduled to conclude in June 2027, in line with the amended provisions of the Police Act.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Onanuga also announced that President Tinubu had approved the appointment of AIG Disu as acting inspector-general of police, effective immediately.

Speaking on this development, AIG Ademola Jonathan (rtd) said that, as is the custom of the Force, all the deputy inspectors-general of police are likely to retire and go with the IGP.

He explained that in the instant case, even the senior AIGs would have to go.

Currently, the DIGs that may be affected include: DIG Frank Mba (Training & Development) appointed in 2023; DIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar (FCID) appointed in 2025; DIG Bzigu Yakubu Kwazi (Operations) appointed in 2025; DIG Adebola Ayinde Hamzat (Logistics) appointed in 2025; DIG Idegwu Basil Okuoma (Research) appointed in 2025; DIG Mohammed Adamu Dankwara (Finance) appointed in 2025; DIG Funsho Adegboye, appointed in Jan 2026 and DIG Fayoade Adegoke, appointed in February 2026.

Also, another retired commissioner of police, Chidi Ndu, while speaking on those likely to retire, said all AIGs ahead of the new IGP will be expected to go with the DIGs for easy operations.

He recalled that during the time of former IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, he insisted that all AIGs and DIGs ahead of him retired with the late Solomon Arase.

Ndu, however , noted that the issue of retirement is left to the new IGP to decide, in the interest of his smooth operations.

Profile of New IGP Disu

Born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State, acting IGP Disu was appointed AIG in March 2025.

Disu, a highly experienced senior officer, has served in various commands, including as commissioner of police for Rivers State and the FCT, and will serve in acting capacity pending his confirmation, in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Disu's appointment is for four years in accordance with the new Police Act.

Egbetokun was due to retire on September 4, 2024, upon reaching the mandatory age of 60, but the Tinubu government explained that he was on a four-year appointment.

This was after the National Assembly amended the police law, allowing him to serve his full four-year term as IGP unless removed by the president.

Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Lagos State University and two Master's degrees - one in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, and another in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

He has attended numerous professional training courses in Nigeria and abroad, including programmes in small arms smuggling, internet fraud, strategic leadership, and forensic investigations

He joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992, and has since served in key leadership roles nationwide.

Disu was the former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). He was picked to lead the IRT by former IGP Usman Alkali Baba on August 2, 2021, following the suspension of Abba Kyari.

He was also a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State.

CSO Kicks Against Planned Appointment of Disu as IGP

..Says appointment may trigger mass retirement of 29 senior officers

A civil society organisation under the auspices of Visionary Leaders Consensus (VLC), on Tuesday, kicked against President Bola Tinubu's plan to appoint Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Olatunji Disu as Nigeria's new Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

VLC national chairman Dr Ibrahim Bature and secretary Comrade Bello Roba, in a joint press statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, said such an appointment would not be in the best interest of the country.

The reaction followed news of Mr Kayode Egbetokun's resignation as the country's IGP.

"The planned appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu as Nigeria's new Inspector-General of Police has raised significant concerns among stakeholders, with two major structural disadvantages coming to the fore.

"First, his (Disu's) impending retirement in April 2026 and the forced resignation of at least 16 senior officers that his appointment would trigger.

"AIG Disu, born on April 13, 1966, will reach the mandatory retirement age of 60 in April 2026, giving him barely two months in office if appointed now.

"This effectively means Nigeria could face another leadership change in the police force within weeks, creating instability at the top echelons of law enforcement," the group said.

According to them, this situation mirrors the controversy that plagued outgoing IGP Kayode Egbetokun's tenure.

"Egbetokun, who was appointed at 58, had his tenure extended beyond the statutory retirement age through a controversial amendment to the Police Act.

"The National Assembly had amended the Police Act to allow an appointed IGP to serve a fixed four-year term regardless of age, a move critics described as designed to benefit Egbetokun personally.

"If the same logic is not applied to Disu, his tenure would be among the shortest in the force's history.

"However, applying another tenure extension so soon after the last one would further undermine institutional integrity and public confidence in the police leadership selection process," they said.

Besides, the group, which argued that the development may lead to a massive reshuffle in the system, said about 16 AIGs and nine Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG) may be forced out of service.

"Perhaps more destabilising is the domino effect of Disu's appointment.

"Police Service Commission rules and police hierarchy conventions dictate that when a new IGP emerges, several senior officers must proceed on compulsory retirement to create a clear leadership line.

"According to sources within the Nigeria Police Force, at least 29 senior police officers - comprising 16 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and 9 Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) - may be removed from office following the leadership change.

"This represents a significant portion of the force's top command structure," they said.

The CSO said this mass exit would create a leadership vacuum at the highest levels of the Nigeria Police Force, potentially disrupting ongoing operations and institutional memory.

"The planned removal of these senior officers is believed to be aimed at realigning the police hierarchy under the incoming leadership.

"However, such a sweeping change in such a short time could paralyse decision-making processes and erode the experience base at the top."

The group said this could also cause institutional instability in the force.

"The convergence of these two factors - an IGP with a two-month tenure and the forced exit of nearly 30 top officers - presents a perfect storm of institutional instability," they said.

According to them, a rushed leadership change followed by mass exits at the top would only compound the existing challenge.

"Disu's appointment also raises legal questions.

"The presidency has stated that President Tinubu will convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider the appointment of AIG Disu as substantive IGP, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation.

"This process would be difficult to complete within a two-month window.

"Furthermore, the circumstances of Egbetokun's exit remain contested.

"While some sources claim he was forced to resign at the president's request, the presidency officially stated that Egbetokun resigned voluntarily, citing 'pressing family considerations.'

"This ambiguity does little to inspire confidence in the transparency of police leadership transitions," they said.

The group, therefore, advised that, rather than another short-term appointment that would trigger mass retirements, the government should consider a more stable transition that preserves institutional memory while bringing in fresh leadership.

"As Nigeria grapples with significant security challenges, the last thing the country needs is a police leadership in name only, with an IGP counting days to retirement and dozens of senior officers cleaning out their desks," they concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ACF: Tinubu's Pattern Of Appointing Kinsmen Not Surprising

In its reaction, the apex northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said it is not surprised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's pattern of appointing his kinsmen including the newly appointed acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu, in sensitive positions.

Reacting to the appointment of the new IGP, ACF national publicity secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, told LEADERSHIP that Nigerians will have to accept that it is President Tinubu's style to appoint his kinsmen.

Middle Belt Carpets IGP's Tenure, Thumbs Down Successor

On its part, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) said the sacked former IGP Kayode Egbetokun's tenure was largely uninspiring, contributing little in terms of meaningful reform or innovation within the Force.

The forum stated, "There is nothing particularly exciting about this development. The Nigerian Police Force has shown no significant improvement in its operations or in public perception of its image.

"Kayode Egbetokun's tenure as Inspector-General of Police was largely lacklustre and uninspiring, contributing little in terms of meaningful reform or innovation within the Force. That, in itself, is deeply disappointing."

MBF spokesman, Luka Binniyat, further told our correspondent that the newly appointed IGP cannot perform better than his predecessors.

"We see no clear indication that the appointment of the incoming IGP, Olatunji Disu, will mark a departure from the old order. Having risen through the same institutional culture long criticised for mediocrity and corruption, there is little reason for celebration at this time," the forum said.

Also, former Secretary General of the apex northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, said the former IGP's overstay would have promoted indiscipline in the force.

"When I heard President Bola Tinubu had removed the IGP and replaced him,what came to mind were the reported scandals and overstaying the age for retirement.

"Such actions are aimed at promoting discipline and harmony among the force lest indiscipline and frustration creep in," he added.