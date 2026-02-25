Liberia: Court Cautions Clar Hope Foundation of Possible Contempt Proceedings

25 February 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Presiding Judge of Criminal Court "A," Roosevelt Z. Willie, has cautioned the Clar Hope Foundation of possible contempt proceedings should the institution fail to provide all financial records and project activity documents requested by the Government of Liberia's Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPTF).

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, in the matter of the AREPTF subpoena against the Clar Hope Foundation, Judge Willie denied and quashed the Foundation's motion to quash the subpoena issued by the Task Force.

Resident Circuit Judge Willie firmly rejected the Foundation's attempt to block the Task Force from obtaining documents related to its operations, finances, and project activities. He held that the AREPTF subpoena was consistent with its mandate to investigate and recover public assets allegedly misappropriated.

Judge Willie emphasized that no institution is exempt from lawful scrutiny, and compliance with investigative processes is a requirement under Liberian law.

According to the ruling, the Clar Hope Foundation is ordered to produce all documents, records, and materials requested by the Task Force without delay. The court further warned that failure to comply could result in legal consequences, including possible contempt proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Clar Hope Foundation, through its lawyers, has appealed to the Supreme Court of Liberia, seeking to overturn Judge Willie's decision. The Foundation maintains that the subpoena is overly broad and infringes on its operational independence.

