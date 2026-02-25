Nigeria: Breaking! DSS Captures Sixth Owo Church Attacker

Nearly four years after the gruesome attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo that left the country in mourning, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the alleged sixth member of the terror cell believed to have carried out the massacre.

The suspect, identified as Sani Yusuf, was reportedly tracked and captured in Edo State after years of intelligence-led surveillance and manhunt by security agencies.

Security sources said Yusuf, described as a high-profile commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), had managed to evade arrest since the June 2022 attack, quietly relocating across states before settling in a rural community where he allegedly lived under the radar for years.

His arrest, sources added, followed sustained covert operations aimed at dismantling the network responsible for the deadly church invasion that shocked the nation and drew global condemnation.

It is on record that the DSS is currently prosecuting five persons--Idris Omeiza (25), Al Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26), Abdulhaleem Idris (25), and Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47)--for allegedly carrying out acts of terrorism.

According to the source, Yusuf, a high-profile commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), had, after the Owo church attack, temporarily slipped into Kano before deciding to relocate to the sleepy community in Edo State.

The source further disclosed that Yusuf has since confessed to being involved in the planning and execution of the Owo church massacre.

The suspect is said to have confessed to other terrorist attacks by ISWAP, including the July 2022 Suleja military barracks attack, and kidnappings in Kaduna State and environs.

"He admitted his role in the Owo church attack, the Zuma Rock checkpoint assault, which claimed the lives of five soldiers, and several ISWAP kidnap operations," the source disclosed.

"Yusuf is also said to have served under other ISWAP top commanders like Abu Ikirimah, who was arrested by the DSS in 2024," according to another security source.

"This arrest marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the Owo church attack and the soldiers killed at the Zuma Rock checkpoint in Suleja and underscores the relentless campaign by the DSS in the fight against terrorism," he declared.