Liberia: Former Nic Executive Director Wisner II Welcomes Court's Dismissal of Corruption Case

Monrovia — The Resident Judge of Criminal Court "C" at the First Judicial Circuit in Montserrado County, His Honor Osman F. Feika, has dismissed a 2020 indictment against Mr. George G. Wisner II, former Executive Director of the National Investment Commission (NIC).

The charges--Economic Sabotage, Theft of Property, and Criminal Conspiracy--were brought by the Ministry of Justice during the administration of former President George M. Weah. Judge Feika ordered the immediate restoration of all rights and privileges of Mr. Wisner as a free citizen of Liberia.

Background of the Case

Mr. Wisner was indicted in 2020 for allegedly issuing an Investment Incentive Certificate (Duty-Free privilege) to MHM EKO, which prosecutors claimed was later abused by one of the company's agents, resulting in an alleged loss of US$8,592.39 to the Government of Liberia.

The indictment stemmed from a broader US$7.6 million fraud complaint filed by one of MHM EKO's corporate partners, Pavel Miloschewsky, against his business counterpart, J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh, Sr. The complaint alleged concealment of material facts surrounding the incentive award and financial misrepresentation.

Defense Arguments

Wisner's legal team maintained throughout the proceedings that the indictment was false, malicious, and politically motivated. They argued that while the NIC facilitates investment incentives, it does not possess the statutory authority to grant tax waivers. That responsibility, they said, lies with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

According to the defense, the investment incentive certificate in question bore the signatures of then-Finance Minister Amara Konneh and Deputy Minister James F. Kollie, who acted within their official capacities.

Six Years of Legal Battle

For nearly six years, Mr. Wisner faced travel restrictions under a ne exeat republica order, which prevented him from leaving Liberia. During that period, he said he lost international employment opportunities and saw his consultancy firm collapse while the case experienced repeated delays.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Feika ruled that the prosecution had failed to sustain the indictment and dismissed the case, restoring Wisner's full civil liberties.

Wisner Reacts

Speaking after receiving his certificate of clearance, Wisner described the experience as a difficult chapter in his life.

"Though I was lied on, scandalized, and deprived of liberty, I rise today stronger, freer, and more determined," he said. "I hold malice toward no one."

He thanked God for what he described as vindication and expressed appreciation to his family, friends, and supporters. He also commended his legal team, particularly Attorney Kollie A. Dorko and the Mesurrado Law Partners Incorporated, for their representation.

Wisner further reflected on Liberia's political climate, cautioning against what he termed the misuse of legal processes in political disputes. He emphasized the need for reforms to strengthen judicial independence and prevent future abuses.

"I take literally the words of Scripture," he added, quoting: "For a righteous man may fall seven times and rise again."