Liberia: UMC Welcomes Stay Lift but Insists Ganta Mission Ownership Still Before Supreme Court

Monrovia — The Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church has responded to the Monday's decision of the Chambers Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, His Honor Yussif D. Kaba, who declined to issue a Writ of Prohibition and subsequently lifted a Stay Order earlier sought by the Church in its ongoing legal dispute with the Global Methodist Church over the use of properties at the Ganta United Methodist Mission in Nimba County.

In a statement issued on February 24, 2026, and signed by Edwin Benson Jr., Communication Director of the Liberia Annual Conference, the Church welcomed the Justice's ruling lifting the Stay Order but emphasized that the decision does not grant ownership, property rights, or legal authority over any United Methodist Church properties in the Gompa District of Ganta to the Global Methodist Church or its associates.

"We respect the decision of the Chambers Justice and the authority of the Supreme Court of Liberia," Benson stated on behalf of the Conference. "However, the lifting of the Stay Order must not be interpreted as a transfer of ownership or as a judicial affirmation of any competing claim to the Ganta United Methodist Mission properties."

Providing a history of the matter, the statement explained that the dispute stems from disagreements over the control and use of the Ganta United Methodist Mission facilities in Nimba County.

The United Methodist Church had earlier obtained a Declaratory Judgment from the Civil Law Court in its favor, affirming its rights in relation to the properties.

That judgment was subsequently appealed and is now pending before the full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia for final determination.

While the appeal remains unresolved, the United Methodist Church filed a petition for a Writ of Prohibition and requested a Stay Order to prevent what it described as the forceful use of its mission properties by the Global Methodist Church. A conference between the parties had initially been scheduled for March 3, 2026, to address the petition.

However, according to Benson, the Chambers Justice advanced the hearing to February 24, 2026. The matter was heard in Chambers with legal representatives of both parties present. Following arguments, Justice Kaba declined to issue the Writ of Prohibition and lifted the Stay Order that had been temporarily imposed.

Despite the ruling, Benson maintains that the substantive issue of ownership remains before the Supreme Court. "The Declaratory Judgment case is still on appeal and awaits final judicial review by the full bench," Benson emphasized.

"Until the Supreme Court renders its final opinion, the United Methodist Church continues to assert its lawful ownership and administrative authority over the Ganta Mission properties."

Benson reiterated that all properties of the Ganta United Methodist Mission belong exclusively to the United Methodist Church in Liberia and remain under its supervision.

He warned that any individual, group, or institution seeking to use the UMC Ganta Mission Station facilities must obtain express authorization from the Church's leadership, including the Mission Stations Executives, the District Superintendent, Reverend Patrick Z. Luogon, Brother Benedict Domah, or through the Church's Central Office in Monrovia.

Benson further cautioned that any unauthorized occupation or use of the facilities would constitute a violation of the earlier Declaratory Judgment granted in favor of the Church by the Civil Law Court.

Benson added that the Liberia Annual Conference is exploring all additional legal remedies available under Liberian law to prevent what it termed the illegal use or occupation of its facilities in Gompa District. "As a law abiding institution, we remain committed to respecting the rule of law and pursuing all remedies within the legal framework of the Republic of Liberia," he said.

"At the same time, we continue to seek an amicable resolution grounded in justice, order, and the protection of our lawful property rights."