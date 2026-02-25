Nigeria: DSS Captures Sixth Owo Church Attacker

Abuja — Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have apprehended the sixth suspect linked to the 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State -- a tragic incident that claimed the lives of over 40 worshippers and left many others injured.

The DSS is already prosecuting five suspects -- Idris Omeiza (25), Al Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26), Abdulhaleem Idris (25), and Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47) -- for allegedly carrying out acts of terrorism connected to the massacre.

For nearly four years, the sixth suspect managed to evade arrest, becoming one of Nigeria's most wanted fugitives.

However, security operatives who had persistently tracked his movements finally captured him.

A security source revealed that DSS operatives arrested the suspect, identified as Sani Yusuf, in the Iguosa community along Powerline in Ovia North Local Government Area of Edo State.

He had reportedly been on the agency's watchlist for years.

According to the source, Yusuf -- described as a high-profile commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) -- initially fled to Kano State after the Owo church attack before relocating to the quiet Edo community where he was eventually apprehended.

The source further disclosed that Yusuf has confessed to his role in planning and executing the Owo church massacre.

In addition, he reportedly admitted involvement in other ISWAP-led operations, including the July 2022 attack on the Suleja military barracks, as well as several kidnappings in Kaduna State and surrounding areas.

"He admitted his role in the Owo church attack, the Zuma Rock checkpoint assault that claimed the lives of five soldiers, and multiple ISWAP kidnapping operations," the source stated.

Another source added that Yusuf disclosed he had served under senior ISWAP commanders, including Abu Ikirimah, who was arrested by the DSS in 2024.

"This arrest represents a significant breakthrough in the quest for justice for the victims of the Owo church attack and the soldiers killed at the Zuma Rock checkpoint in Suleja.

"It also underscores the sustained and determined efforts of the DSS in the fight against terrorism," the source declared.