Nigeria: Unicef, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara Interface to Boost Early Childhood Education

Sokoto — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the governments of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states, is taking steps to strengthen Early Childhood Education (ECCE) in the region.

A two-day high-level advocacy and media dialogue was held in Sokoto to foster political will, increase public investment, and promote community support for ECCE.

In a goodwill message, Dr. Michael Juma, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Sokoto Field Office, emphasized the importance of ECCE in shaping the future of children in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

He stated the initiative aims to ensure every child, regardless of background, has equitable access to quality ECCE, supporting Nigeria's goal of improving access to quality education for all children.

"The media dialogue seeks to raise public awareness, sustain policy dialogue, and foster community engagement in ECCE, with the ultimate goal of promoting and advancing early childhood education initiatives in the region," Dr. Juma said.

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Information, Alhaji Sanusi Binji, highlighted the crucial role of ECCE in lifelong learning and national development.

He called for collaboration among government, development partners, policymakers, media, and communities to achieve ECCE goals in the three states.

"The Ministry of Information, Sokoto State, is committed to supporting awareness campaigns on ECCE importance," Alh. Binji said.

The governments of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara have been urged to develop practical strategies to expand access and improve education quality, leveraging media for advocacy and social mobilization to ensure key messages on ECCE importance reach every corner of the states.

