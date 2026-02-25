Nigeria: George to Tinubu - Call Wike to Order Now

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has asked President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike to order, even as he declared that Wike, "is no longer a member of our party."

George said, "He was expelled during our convention in Ibadan last November. He was not the only one. Other characters were expelled with him. Their expulsion stands as at today.

"So, it doesn't make any sense for him to be using federal government agents, from Abuja to Rivers, intimidating Nigerians, and claiming to be speaking on behalf of a faction of PDP. He is no longer our member."

George blamed the presidency, INEC and Judiciary for the double agent activities of the minister, saying he should be called to order before it is too late.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Wike's conduct during last Saturday's election in Abuja was a complete embarrassment to the good people of this country.

"In a viral video, he was seen addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress at a polling unit and openly boasting that after voting, they should 'leave the rest' for him.

"It is absolutely impossible for Wike to be behaving like a power-drunk fellow this way without the backing of Mr. President. What Tinubu needs to realise is that this is his administration till 2027, not Wike's.

"That Tinubu continues to allow Wike to behave this way shows the president is not a good student of history.

"Some of the characters used in the First Republic to destroy that era, nobody talks about them again but everybody remembers the cover given to them by the Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa."

George, therefore, warned the president that "when the shit hits the fan, you will carry your cross alone. You may be happy now the way Wike is dealing with your so-called enemies and trying to destroy opposition parties but the end will not be palatable.

"If there is any crisis in Nigeria, it will affect the whole Africa. Those anti-democracy elements who destroyed First, Second and Third Republics, where are they today? With a character like Wike, I pray Nigeria does not blow up.

"I can assure the President, INEC and the Judiciary that Nigeria is bigger than them and Nigerians will no longer accept this arrant nonsense from this power-drunk Minister who was not even born when the 1962 crisis started in the Western Region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In another viral video of Saturday's election, some security agents were seen storming a polling booth, firing tear gas and snatching ballot boxes. Some police women around were even shocked.

"Wike and others are playing with fire because the more than 200 million patriotic Nigerians won't take this nonsense anymore.

"I served in the military and under this civil democracy since 1999. So, I know what I am talking about. No one, I repeat, no one, no matter how influential or power drunk, should be allowed to undermine the will of Nigerians.

"What is going on now is deeply disturbing. This is the time for Mr. President to call these characters to order," he stated.