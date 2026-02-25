Zimbabwe: Doctors Urge Dialogue After US Health Aid Withdrawal

The Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians (ZCPHP) has called for constructive engagement between Harare and Washington after the collapse of negotiations on a proposed bilateral health agreement.

In a statement, the College said it had "taken note of the recent communication regarding the discontinuation of negotiations on the proposed bilateral health Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Zimbabwe and the United States Government, as well as the subsequent statement from the United States Embassy indicating the potential winding down of health assistance".

The professional body said it respects the Government of Zimbabwe's duty to protect national sovereignty and ensure that international agreements align with national interests.

"At the same time, we also acknowledge the significant progress Zimbabwe has made in strengthening its health system," read the statement

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The College highlighted the recruitment of additional nurses and frontline health workers as having reinforced primary healthcare delivery.

It also pointed to Zimbabwe's achievement of the UNAIDS 95:95:95 HIV targets as evidence of "strong national leadership, sustained domestic commitment and years of effective collaboration with development partners".

"These achievements represent important national public health gains," the College said.

However, ZCPHP cautioned that key elements of Zimbabwe's HIV and infectious disease response still depend partly on external financing particularly from United States government flagship programmes such as PEPFAR.

It noted that antiretroviral medicines, laboratory commodities, disease surveillance systems and supply chain support remain vulnerable to sudden funding changes.

"An abrupt discontinuation of such support could risk treatment interruption, increased transmission, the emergence of drug resistance, and additional strain on the health system," the College warned.

It added that controlling HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and emerging infectious diseases was not only a national priority but also central to regional and global health security.

"A stable and resilient Zimbabwean health system contributes to broader international efforts to prevent and contain highly infectious diseases. Protecting these gains is therefore in the interest of both Zimbabwe and its international partners," the Doctors said

ZCPHP said transitions in health financing are most effective when predictable, gradual and technically supported.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Continued dialogue between both governments offers an opportunity to resolve outstanding concerns while ensuring that essential commodities and services remain uninterrupted as Zimbabwe gradually strengthens domestic financing mechanisms," the College said.

It encouraged "constructive engagement aimed at identifying mutually acceptable solutions that uphold sovereignty, ensure accountability, and safeguard the health of millions of Zimbabweans".

The College also suggested that technical concerns including issues relating to data governance or implementation frameworks could be resolved through negotiation and expert input.

"The College stands ready to provide independent technical expertise to support this process," the statement said.

Zimbabwe has made significant strides in its HIV response and broader health security efforts over the past two decades.

But public health experts warn that sustained cooperation, grounded in mutual respect and shared responsibility, remains critical to preserving those gains.