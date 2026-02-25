Zimbabwe Suspends Raw Mineral Exports

Government has suspended the export of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates with immediate effect, in a move the government says is aimed at protecting national interests and boosting value addition.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Mines and Mining Development Minister, Polite Kambamura said the ban applies to all minerals and forms part of wider reforms to tighten oversight in the sector.

He said the government would soon conduct a nationwide audit of mineral production and exports to enhance transparency and accountability.

"Government remains committed to ensuring transparency, in-country value addition and beneficiation, compliance and accountability in the exportation of Zimbabwe's mineral resources," he said.

Zimbabwe which holds significant deposits of lithium and other strategic minerals has in recent years sought to curb the export of unprocessed resources in favour of domestic beneficiation.

Under the new measures, only mining companies holding valid mining titles and operating approved beneficiation plants will be permitted to export minerals.

Agents or third-party traders will not be authorised to export on behalf of mining firms.

"The Ministry will at any time test to verify the mineral composition of each consignment. No application will be processed without full compliance with the above requirements," Minister Kambamura warned.

Authorities including the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) have been directed to strictly enforce the new regulations.

"To this effect, ZIMRA (Zimbabwe Revenue Authority), MMCZ (Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe) and Regulators are advised to observe the suspension without exception.

"Government expects cooperation of the Mining Industry on this measure which has been taken in the National Interest. The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development will be engaging the industry in the near future on new expectations and way forward," Kambamura said

Non-compliant exports will be denied clearance.

Kambamura said the measures are intended to strengthen mineral accountability, promote beneficiation and maximise value retention within Zimbabwe.

He added that the ministry would engage stakeholders across the mining industry to ensure smooth implementation and support operators who comply with the new framework.