Zimbabwe: Government Suspends Export of All Raw Minerals, Mines Minister Says Move Is in National Interest

GOVERNMENT has suspended the export of raw minerals including lithium concentrates, a year ahead of its 2027 plan.

The suspension, announced in a circular signed by mines minister Polite Kambamura also ordered all minerals in transit to be barred from exiting Zimbabwe.

Although it is being presented as a push towards beneficiation, wide spread leakages, primarily of lithium and gold are understood to have necessitated the move.

"The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development wishes to advise all stakeholders that Government has suspended export of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates with immediate effect until further notice. This suspension includes all minerals currently in transit," reads Kambamura's statement.

"The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development wishes to advise all stakeholders in the mining sector that Government remains committed to ensuring transparency, in-country value addition and beneficiation, compliance, and accountability in the exportation of Zimbabwe's mineral resources."

Despite concerted efforts to plug leaks, Zimbabwe's rich lithium ore is reportedly being smuggled out to mainland China via unofficial road networks in Manicaland province, to Beira and then shipped.

Government's hesitance to act had been interpreted as consent.

Zimbabwe is Africa's leading producer of lithium, having exported 1.128 million metric tons of lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate last year, signifying an 11% increase from 2024.

It is also in the top 10 of Africa's gold producers on a list led by Ghana and South Africa.

"Government reiterates that these measures are being implemented in the national interest, to enhance mineral accountability, promote beneficiation, and maximise value retention within Zimbabwe," added Kambamura.