Nigeria: Journalist Held for Over a Week On Defamation Charges

25 February 2026
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

According to media reports, journalist Ahmed Isah Sakpe was summoned to the police station following a complaint lodged by a protocol officer attached to the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago. The complaint was triggered by a press statement published on the Crusader Radio Facebook page, which is managed by Sakpe, that exposed a political crisis in the Niger South Senatorial District.

Upon arriving at the police station, the journalist was detained for alleged defamation.

A police spokesperson confirmed Sakpe's detention. They announced that the complaint was under investigation and that the case would soon be brought to court "upon the conclusion of preliminary enquiries.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "The recent wave of arrests of journalists by the Nigerian police signals a desperate attempt to suppress freedom of speech and silence journalists. Publishing a press statement about people's right to know cannot justify the arrest and detention of a journalist whose work is in the public interest".

The IFJ demands the immediate and unconditional release of journalist Ahmed Isah Sakpe.

For more Information, please contact the IFJ - Africa Office

1st Floor, Maison de la Presse, 5 Rue X Corniche, Medina,

BP 64257, Dakar, Senegal

Tel: +221- 33 867 95 86/87; Fax: +221- 33 827 02

Read the original article on IFJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 International Federation of Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.