Ghana Poised to Develop Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry ...Icao Study Reveals

GHANA has significant potential to establish a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) industry to help reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector, a study by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has revealed.

The study indicated that the country's abundant agricultural residues, existing refining infrastructure and strong regional trade linkages places it in a favourable position to develop a viable SAF sector capable of contributing to ICAO's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions in international aviation by 2050.

SAF is an alternative fuel produced from non-petroleum feedstocks and is designed to reduce reliance on fossil fuels used in air transportation, thereby cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Presenting findings of the seven-month feasibility study at a stakeholder workshop in Accra yesterday, an Independent Consultant with ICAO, Ms Damiana Serafini, said although Ghana possessed enormous feedstock potential, the materials were dispersed across the country, posing a significant challenge in attracting investors into the sector.

"Significant challenges, particularly around feedstock mobilisation, cost competitiveness, institutional coordination and long-term sustainability safeguards remain. However, the potential is here," she stated.

She explained that the broader goal must be for the country to explore how it could transform its agricultural sector into an energy-generating sector, where residues from food production could serve as value-added inputs.

"It is not just about producing food, but also about taking advantage of agricultural residues as a value-added product for energy generation," she stated.

Ms Serafini called for coordinated action among multiple stakeholders to realise the vision of developing SAF as a key milestone towards the 2050 net-zero target.

The Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Reverend Stephen Wilfred Arthur, described the development as a significant milestone in Ghana's journey towards a greener and more resilient aviation sector.

He noted that as regulator of the industry, the GCAA had the responsibility to ensure that Ghana met the highest international standards in safety, security and environmental stewardship.

"Sustainable aviation fuel is not merely an innovation; it is a regulatory imperative. As a contracting state, Ghana must align itself with global commitments while safeguarding the integrity of our aviation system," he said.

Rev. Arthur noted that the transition from feasibility to implementation would require the establishment of robust regulatory frameworks, including certification processes for SAF, quality assurance systems and integration into existing fuel supply chains.

This, he explained, would involve harmonising national standards with ICAO guidance, ensuring compliance with environmental policies and developing monitoring systems to guarantee transparency from feedstock production to fuel deployment.

The Director-General thus affirmed the GCAA's commitment to collaborate with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, as well as industry stakeholders, to craft policies that encourage investment while protecting public interest and safety.