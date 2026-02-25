Nigeria: Another PDP Governor, Lawmakers Set to Join APC

Should the governor proceed with his defection to the APC, he would follow the lead of Taraba's Agbu Kefas and leave the PDP with only Bauchi State in the North-east region.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State is set to join the exodus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), PREMIUM TIMES understands.

Sources familiar with the development said Governor Fintiri and federal and state legislators in the state have held broad consultations as they finalise plans for the move.

Mr Fintiri hosted a delegation of the APC, led by North-east zonal chairperson, Mustapha Salihu, for a Ramadan Iftar at the Government House in Yola on Saturday.

The gathering, which included members of the State Executive Council, was held against the backdrop of speculations of the governor's planned defection to the APC.

However, Mr Fintiri said the event was held to foster cross-party harmony.

"Coming together in the spirit of Ramadan strengthens dialogue, deepens cooperation, and reinforces our collective commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development in Adamawa State," the governor stated.

The Iftar took place amidst reports that certain APC factions within the state are opposed to Mr Fintiri's entry into the party.

Amid these tensions, a viral video online showed the governor addressing a large crowd of supporters.

In his remarks, Mr Fintiri highlighted his formidable political leverage, stating that he has in his camp three senators, five members of the House of Representatives, 16 State Assembly members and all the 21 local government chairpersons.

The governor also claimed that he enjoys the full support of his cabinet and top government functionaries.

"I have the deputy governor, the senators, the representatives, and the chairpersons. What do you have?" Governor Fintiri challenged the unnamed critics.

The governor's planned defection followed a recent visit by President Bola Tinubu to commission projects in the state. During the Adamawa visit, the president lauded the governor's performance, noting that the administration's impact has been transformative.

"You will leave Adamawa State far better than the way you found it. I was truly impressed by what I witnessed and the projects commissioned today.

"The schools you built are weapons for fighting poverty and insecurity, while simultaneously boosting the economy of the country; you deserve to be celebrated by your people and all Nigerians," the president remarked.

Should the governor proceed with his defection, he would follow the lead of Taraba's Agbu Kefas and further diminish the PDP's presence in the North-east.

At the end of the 2023 elections, the main opposition party won the governorship seats of three of the six states in the region -- Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi. It may soon have only Bauchi State flying its flag in its Government House.