Nigeria: Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Condemns Alleged Assassination Attempt On Obi, Odigie-Oyegun

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has condemned what she described as a troubling assassination attempt on former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, during their visit to Edo State.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the senator said the report was "deeply disturbing" and warned against the rising tide of political hostility across the country.

"I strongly condemn the reported assassination attempt on former Governor Peter Obi and former APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun in Edo State. Such acts have no place in a democracy," she said.

The Kogi Central lawmaker stressed that violence, intimidation, and threats undermine democratic values, adding that political competition must never escalate into physical attacks on opponents.

She expressed concern that some overzealous political actors, in attempting to impress or prove loyalty to national leaders, resort to aggression against opposition figures, actions she described as "reckless, dangerous, and harmful to national unity."

According to her, democracy functions best where differing opinions are respected and political actors, whether in power or opposition, can engage freely without fear.

"The opposition has the constitutional right to organise and participate in political activities without intimidation. Attempts to silence them weaken the very foundation of our democracy," she noted.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.

"Nigeria must remain a nation where political disagreements are resolved at the ballot box and through dialogue, not violence," she added.

She reaffirmed her commitment to promoting democratic principles, defending the rule of law, and safeguarding the rights and safety of all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation.