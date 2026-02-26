Nigeria: New Acting IGP Disu Vows to End Police Impunity, Says Officers Will Tackle Insecurity

The newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, on Wednesday, vowed to end impunity within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), declaring that the era of misconduct and disregard for human rights was over.

Speaking to State House correspondents shortly after his decoration by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Disu said he would enforce strict discipline, zero tolerance for corruption, and greater respect for citizens' rights.

"I will let them know that the era of impunity is over," Disu said. "I will ensure that I train them and encourage them to follow human rights. I will try to follow a regime of zero tolerance to corruption."

Disu emphasised that policing cannot succeed without the cooperation of the public, stressing that citizens must be treated as partners in security efforts.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"One of the first lectures I'm going to have with my men is to let them know that the citizens of this country are the boss. No police anywhere in the world can succeed without the cooperation of members of the public," he said.

He added that officers' welfare would also receive attention, noting that motivated personnel perform better.

The Acting IGP said the President's remarks during the ceremony, in which he highlighted his past assignments and achievements, were deeply moving and served as a challenge to deliver results.

"It shows the President took his time to monitor officers working everywhere in the country. It almost brought me to tears. It shows he is throwing a challenge at me to go out there and do what I'm known for and ensure that I bring peace to the country," Disu said.

He acknowledged the security challenges confronting Nigeria, including banditry and insurgency, but praised officers for their dedication.

"All police officers around have been doing their best. They are hardworking people. All I need to do is to channel their morale and their thoughts to make things better," he stated.

Outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who was also present at the ceremony, expressed confidence in his successor, describing him as capable of surpassing his achievements.

"I have so much confidence that he will surpass what I have done," Egbetokun said, adding that Disu had been part of his administration from the beginning and was fully familiar with ongoing reforms and operational strategies.

The decoration ceremony was held at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.