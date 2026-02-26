Liberia Launches 59km Bong Farm Road Project As Nuetah Urges Farmers to 'Redouble' Food Production

BONG COUNTY, Liberia -- The Liberian government has launched a 59-kilometer farm-to-market road rehabilitation project in Bong County, aiming to unlock agricultural productivity, cut post-harvest losses and improve livelihoods in one of the country's key farming regions.

The initiative, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture under its Tree Crops Extension Project Phase II (TCEP-II), is designed to strengthen agricultural value chains by linking farming communities to markets, processing centers and storage facilities.

Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, who officially launched the project Tuesday, described the road works as a direct investment in food production and rural economic empowerment.

"We are fixing these roads because of agriculture," Nuetah said. "I therefore urge the people of Bong County to redouble their efforts in producing their own food so they can improve their livelihoods."

Seven Lots, 59 Kilometers

The rehabilitation covers 59 kilometers of feeder roads divided into seven lots across major farming communities in Bong County -- long regarded as one of Liberia's agricultural strongholds.

Officials say improved road access will significantly reduce transportation costs, ease movement of produce, minimize spoilage and increase incomes for farmers and traders.

For years, poor road connectivity -- especially during the rainy season -- has hindered agricultural expansion in rural Liberia, with many feeder roads becoming impassable. Authorities believe the upgraded network will provide reliable, all-weather access and stabilize food supply flows from rural communities to urban markets.

No Delays, No Extensions

Nuetah warned contractors to strictly comply with contractual timelines and quality standards, signaling a tougher oversight approach.

"There will be no room for delay," he warned, adding that the ministry will closely monitor implementation to ensure quality standards are met.

The minister also emphasized local economic inclusion, urging contractors to prioritize hiring qualified residents from affected communities.

"This project must benefit our people directly," he said. "Employment opportunities should be given to qualified local residents so that the impact goes beyond infrastructure."

Expanding Agricultural Corridors

Beyond the 59 kilometers already launched, an additional 28 kilometers of feeder roads in Bong County are currently under procurement.

In total, TCEP-II covers 340 kilometers of farm-to-market road rehabilitation across Bong and Lofa counties -- positioning both counties as emerging agricultural production corridors.

The project is funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), which continues to support Liberia's agricultural transformation through investments in rural infrastructure, extension services and value chain development.

Construction and rehabilitation works are expected to be completed within 10 months.

More Than Roads

Officials say the upgraded network will enhance market access, boost tree crop and food crop production and strengthen food security across the region.

For farmers in Bong County, the initiative represents more than road construction -- it offers renewed hope that improved infrastructure will translate into higher incomes, reduced losses and sustainable rural growth.