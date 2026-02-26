Nigeria: Amend Constitution for State Police, President Tinubu Urges Senators

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, called on the Senate to begin the process of amending the Constitution to incorporate state police, saying the move had become imperative to effectively tackle insecurity across the country.

The President made the appeal while hosting Senators to an interfaith breaking of Ramadan fast at the State House, Abuja, where he underscored the need for unity and decisive legislative action in confronting terrorism, banditry and insurgency.

Tinubu said Nigeria was "extremely challenged," noting that the country continuesd to grapple with terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality that threaten lives and livelihoods.

"What I will ask for tonight is for you to start thinking how best to amend the Constitution to incorporate the state police for us to secure our country, take over our forests from marauders, free our children from fear," the President said.

He stressed that the season of fasting, observed by both Muslims and Christians, symbolised reflection, sacrifice, compassion and national unity, urging lawmakers to work collectively in the interest of national security and prosperity.

According to him, there was no better time for the executive and legislature to deepen collaboration in order to strengthen constitutional democracy and deliver good governance to Nigerians.

"We are committed together to govern together. We are committed to the Nigerian entity succeeding. We are committed to make law for the welfare and prosperity of the country," Tinubu stated.

The President also expressed appreciation for the support he has received from the National Assembly, promising not to take the lawmakers for granted.

"All your support that I've enjoyed, I will promise that I will continue to enjoy it and will not take you for granted," he said, urging Senators to remain vigilant and effective in their lawmaking duties.

Defending his administration's reforms, Tinubu said the removal of fuel subsidy ended what he described as "monumental corruption" associated with the regime, including arbitrage in foreign exchange.

"We are reformists together. What we gave up and what we stopped is a monumental corruption in subsidy. We gave it up. We don't want to participate in monumental corruption, in arbitrage, foreign exchange," he said.

The President added that the reforms were beginning to stabilise the economy, insisting that prosperity was within reach if Nigerians continued to work together.

Responding, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, assured Tinubu of the Senate's continued loyalty and cooperation.

Akpabio said the upper chamber had painstakingly considered all executive proposals brought before it, noting that no bill sent by the President had been allowed to fail at first reading.

"Nothing you have ever sent to us died in first reading, and it will never happen," he said.

The Senate President commended Tinubu for key reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy, tax reforms, and the amendment of the Electoral Act, describing them as measures taken in the national interest.

He expressed optimism that under Tinubu's leadership, Nigeria would become more prosperous and secure, adding that the prayers of both Muslims and Christians were crucial at a time of national challenges.