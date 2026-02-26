Nigeria: NAFDAC Has Sole Authority to Enforce Sachet Alcohol Ban - Health Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has told the Federal High Court that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has the exclusive legal authority to enforce the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets, PET bottles, and glass containers below 200 millilitres.

In a counter-affidavit filed on February 23, 2026, the ministry, through its counsel, Jumoke Motilayo Falaye, stated that it neither interferes with nor controls NAFDAC's enforcement decisions, stressing that the ministry was not an enforcement arm of the Federal Government.

The ministry explained that NAFDAC is a statutory agency established under the NAFDAC Act with clearly defined regulatory and enforcement powers over food, drugs and related products, including alcoholic beverages.

It argued that the ministry lacked the legal authority to direct, restrain or halt NAFDAC from carrying out its statutory mandate. The ministry further stated that the Minister of Health and Social Welfare has not granted any further extension of the moratorium on the enforcement of existing regulations, including the sachet alcohol ban.

According to the affidavit, NAFDAC's enforcement powers are derived from Sections 5 and 30 of the NAFDAC Act and other applicable regulations, adding that all decisions relating to enforcement fall squarely within the agency's jurisdiction.

The ministry also dismissed claims of ministerial interference in NAFDAC's enforcement processes as speculative and unsupported by evidence.

The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/2568/25, was instituted by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Minister of Health and Social Welfare as the first defendant and the Attorney-General of the Federation, representing the Federal Government and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as the second defendant.

The action was filed on SERAP's behalf by Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo (SAN), alongside other lawyers from Tayo Oyetibo LP.

SERAP is seeking declarations that the sachet alcohol ban is a valid regulation under the NAFDAC Act and that the Minister of Health lacks the legal authority to grant or extend any moratorium on its enforcement. The group is also urging the court to affirm that federal authorities must not interfere with NAFDAC's enforcement responsibilities and must ensure the nationwide implementation of the ban.

Specifically, SERAP is asking for an injunction restraining the defendants and their agents from extending any moratorium on the prohibition, as well as a perpetual injunction preventing any directive capable of hindering NAFDAC from enforcing the ban in line with its statutory duties.

In its originating summons dated December 15, 2025, SERAP argued that continued delay in enforcing the ban violates existing health and regulatory laws, as well as prior agreements supporting a nationwide prohibition of sachet alcohol.

The organisation maintained that sachet alcohol -- often inexpensive, highly potent and widely accessible -- has contributed significantly to rising alcohol abuse, particularly among young people and low-income communities.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing at the Federal High Court.