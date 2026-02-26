Nigeria: NAFDAC Alerts Public As Manufacturer Recalls Infant Milk Products Over Contamination Fear

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced the recall of several batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate infant milk and follow-on formula products manufactured by Danone Nutricia, citing potential contamination with cereulide toxin.

Cereulide, produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus, can cause foodborne illness with symptoms such as nausea and severe vomiting. NAFDAC warned that exposure to contaminated infant formula may lead to gastrointestinal problems and other health risks, particularly in infants and young children.

The affected batches, produced in Ireland and Hungary, were distributed across the EU, UK, and other countries. NAFDAC clarified that Aptamil infant formula manufactured specifically for Nigeria was safe, complied with Codex standards, and was not part of the recall.

Danone Nutricia has blocked products at Nigerian warehouses as a precaution and initiated laboratory analysis. NAFDAC has activated its zonal directors and state coordinators to monitor the market and identify any recalled or illegally imported products.

Consumers were advised to purchase infant formula only from authorised sources, verify NAFDAC registration numbers, and report suspected illegal products or adverse reactions through NAFDAC offices or its online reporting platforms.