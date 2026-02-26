Nigeria: Police Arrest Nigerian Woman, Son for Traditional Religious Practices - Amnesty

'This is a clear case of religious persecution and corruption. This is unacceptable.'

Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the alleged unlawful persecution and harassment of a blind Nigerian man, Joseph Ottih, and his family over their traditional religious practices in Imo State.

Amnesty said in a statement on its X handle on Tuesday said Mr Ottih's wife, Obiageri, and son, Uchenna, were being detained for their religious beliefs at Tiger Base, a police anti-kidnapping unit in Imo.

Arrest and detention

Amnesty said police operatives from the unit raided Mr Ottih's residence in December and forcefully removed his deity following complaints and petitions from Christian relatives.

It said that as a traditional religious practitioner, Mr Ottih had traditional religious objects which his relatives alleged were "spiritually" disturbing the "peace" in the family and community.

The group said police operatives arrested Mr Ottih's wife, Obiageri, on 3 January and detained her over the matter.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that she was consequently granted bail on 7 January 2026 after Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AFAW) intervened in the matter.

However, Mrs Ottih's wife was rearrested on 19 February when she reported at the police facility as part of the bail conditions.

Sources familiar with the development informed this newspaper that the police subsequently arrested the son, Uchenna, after he was lured to the police facility on the pretext of signing her mother's bail bond for her release.

"In the absence of any legal basis, Tiger Base Police Unit has refused to charge the case to court; and instead kept them unlawfully detained and sustained serial extortion of the family.

"This is a clear case of religious persecution and corruption," Amnesty said.

The group argued that Mr Ottih's family and other followers of traditional religions have the right to follow their beliefs, perform their religious rites and keep religious objects "without harassment and intimidation by the community in connivance with the police."

It stressed that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and that Mr Ottih as well as his family members are being denied constitutionally guaranteed freedom of religion.

"This is a clear case of religious persecution and corruption. This is unacceptable.

"This pattern of harassment and intimidation of followers of traditional religion is unlawful and must end," it added.

'Call Tigerbase police officers to order'

In a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Leo Igwe, the national coordinator of AFAW, asked Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to call the Tigerbase police unit to order over the incident.

AfAW is an advocacy group campaigning for an end to the persecution of alleged witches in Africa.

Mr Igwe said the police rearrested Mr Ottih's wife after she was compelled to pay N150,000 to secure her bail, having spent five days in detention.

He accused the police unit of frequently inviting and extorting Mr Ottih's family over the matter, but declining to charge the case to court.

"The police tried to arrest his daughter, Favour, without success. They are trying to arrest his other children for detention and extortion of money.

"Joseph Ottih and his lawyer have been at the state police command and the Tigerbase station, urging them to charge the case to court or release the wife and son.

"However, these appeals to the Officer in Charge, Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, and the investigative police officer, Chikadibia have fallen on deaf ears," he narrated.

Mr Igwe urged Governor Uzodimma to end the harassment and abuse of Mr Ottih's family.

"At a time that Nigeria has been called out for state enablement of religious persecution, Governor Uzodimma must exercise wisdom and take measures to stop the harassment, violation, and persecution of Joseph Ottih and family," he said.

Extrajudicial killing, torture and human rights violations

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, did not respond to multiple calls and a text message seeking his comments.

For years, operatives from the Tiger Base have been accused of engaging in torture of suspects, extortion, illegal detention, human rights violations and extrajudicial killings.

Calls for the disbandment of the police unit gained fresh momentum last year after demand for justice by the family of an entrepreneur, Levi Opara, who died under controversial circumstances while in custody at the unit.

Mr Opara, 46-year-old indigene of Owerri North Local Government Area in Imo State, was arrested on 15 October 2023 following a "domestic misunderstanding" between him and his wife.

The father of five was confirmed dead by the police unit three days after his arrest.

The police authorities initially claimed the man fell ill in detention and died on his way to a police clinic, but autopsy results later reportedly showed he was stabbed to death.

This, it was gathered, triggered a petition to the inspector-general of police by the family, which prompted the arrest and investigation of the operatives involved in the alleged murder.

But the family said that although the matter was transferred to Zone 9, Umuahia, Abia State, in 2024, the arraignment of the officers allegedly involved has been delayed.