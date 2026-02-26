Nigeria: Military Foils Fresh Attack in Plateau

25 February 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Golok Nanmwa

JOS - Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, have foiled a potential deadly attack by suspected armed terrorists on Razat community in Ropp District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a statement by the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the attackers stormed the community around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Vigilant residents quickly alerted troops from Sector 4, who responded swiftly and forced the assailants to retreat, preventing loss of lives and destruction of property.

The statement, made available to journalists in Jos on Wednesday, noted that BYM, under the leadership of Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, commended the task force for its rapid and effective response, describing it as a sign of improved vigilance and coordination in the troubled region.

In a related incident, the group also praised Operation Enduring Peace for its quick deployment to Ratatis in Dorowa Babuje during a separate attack on Sunday evening. Although troops helped contain the violence and limit further casualties, the attack claimed nine lives.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

BYM called on security agencies to sustain efforts through increased patrols, community vigilance, and stronger proactive intelligence gathering to prevent future attacks. The association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting security operatives in ensuring lasting peace in Barkin Ladi and across Plateau State.

The averted attack comes amid persistent violence in the area, including recent coordinated assaults on communities such as Ratatis and Dorowa Babuje, which have resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. State authorities have condemned the recurring incidents and called for intensified security measures to restore calm.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.