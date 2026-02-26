Nigeria: Military Foils Fresh Attack in Plateau

JOS - Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, have foiled a potential deadly attack by suspected armed terrorists on Razat community in Ropp District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a statement by the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the attackers stormed the community around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Vigilant residents quickly alerted troops from Sector 4, who responded swiftly and forced the assailants to retreat, preventing loss of lives and destruction of property.

The statement, made available to journalists in Jos on Wednesday, noted that BYM, under the leadership of Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, commended the task force for its rapid and effective response, describing it as a sign of improved vigilance and coordination in the troubled region.

In a related incident, the group also praised Operation Enduring Peace for its quick deployment to Ratatis in Dorowa Babuje during a separate attack on Sunday evening. Although troops helped contain the violence and limit further casualties, the attack claimed nine lives.

BYM called on security agencies to sustain efforts through increased patrols, community vigilance, and stronger proactive intelligence gathering to prevent future attacks. The association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting security operatives in ensuring lasting peace in Barkin Ladi and across Plateau State.

The averted attack comes amid persistent violence in the area, including recent coordinated assaults on communities such as Ratatis and Dorowa Babuje, which have resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. State authorities have condemned the recurring incidents and called for intensified security measures to restore calm.