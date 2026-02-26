Nigeria: No Government Can Claim Success If It Fails to Protect Its People - Aiyedatiwa

--As Ondo Amotekun inducts 500 new operatives

Ondo State governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared that no government can legitimately claim success if it fails in its primary responsibility of protecting its people.

Aiyedatiwa, also said that no society can prosper in an atmosphere of fear, nor economy can thrive where lives and property are unsafe,

He said this during the passing-out parade of Batch 05 (BR05) of the Ondo State Security outfit codenamed Amotekun, in Akure, the state capital.

Describing the ceremony as symbolic, strategic and historic, the governor said the event marked a decisive moment in consolidating the state's security architecture.

The Governor, reminiscing about the event, remarked that the scene evoked memories of his late predecessor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the erstwhile Amotekun 001.

The newly recruited operatives, he noted, are well-trained, disciplined and ideologically re-oriented men and women who have willingly offered themselves in service to the peace, stability and collective survival of Ondo State.

Congratulating them on completing what he characterised as a rigorous training programme, Aiyedatiwa observed that they arrived as civilians but were departing as guardians of the homeland, ambassadors of lawful authority and custodians of community trust.

He explained that his administration's decision to strengthen and consistently invest in the Amotekun Corps was informed by clear-eyed realism and strategic foresight, rather than sentiment, politics or fleeting expediency.

The corps, he said, was conceived and has continued to evolve as a community-rooted, intelligence-driven, law-guided and constitutionally aligned security institution, designed to complement federal security agencies while responding swiftly and effectively to local realities without compromising the iwa-omoluabi ethos.

According to him, BR05 represents not merely an addition in numbers but an upgrade in capacity, a reinforcement of doctrine and a strengthening of the collective resolve to secure every inch of Ondo State from forests to farms and from highways to homes.

The governor disclosed that the training undertaken by the operatives was deliberate, comprehensive and uncompromising.

According to him "The recruits were exposed to physical conditioning and endurance training; tactical field operations and patrol management; grassroots intelligence gathering and information handling; inter-agency cooperation and civil-military relations; rules of engagement and use-of-force principles; human rights, the rule of law and civic responsibility; as well as ethics, discipline and the Omoluabi values that define the people", he said.

He emphasised that the operatives must not only be physically strong but also sound in judgement, disciplined in conduct and restrained in the use of authority.

Maintaining that the strength of Amotekun lies not in brute force alone but in professional restraint, intelligence-led operations, community trust and adherence to the sanctity of the Omoluabi ethos, the Governor reminded them that they had been entrusted with the authority of the state to act in its name and under its laws.

Describing the responsibility as solemn and sacred, he charged them to discharge their duties with integrity, responsibility, strict adherence to the Constitution and unwavering respect for the rule of law, stressing that they are not above the law but agents of it.

Aiyedatiwa urged them to be guided at all times by courage tempered with compassion, firmness balanced with fairness and vigilance without lawlessness or intimidation.

Reaffirming his administration's commitment to the corps, the Governor said efforts would continue to enhance the welfare, capacity and operational support of Amotekun personnel through improved logistics, better equipment, strengthened intelligence coordination and continuous training.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said Ondo State was counting on them, just as farmers, traders, commuters, students and families across the state were relying on their service.

Earlier, the Amotekun Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, cautioned the newly inducted operatives that they are agents of the law and not above it.

Adelye said that the corps was deliberately designed as a legal, community-rooted and intelligence-driven security outfit to close local security gaps, support conventional forces and respond swiftly to threats peculiar to the state's terrain and communities.

He emphasised that Amotekun was not created to rival any existing security agency but to complement them through synergy with the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the National Boundary Management Agency and other sister agencies.

The commander noted that modern security challenges have become complex, asymmetrical and socially sensitive, ranging from banditry and kidnapping to communal tensions, farmers-herders clashes and criminal infiltration of rural communities.

According to him, members of BOIA 05 were stepping into service at a critical time, and their responsibility extends beyond physical presence to include alertness, restraint, integrity, confidentiality and loyalty to the state and its people.

He warned that any act of indiscipline, corruption, abuse of power or collaboration with criminal elements would attract decisive institutional sanctions, adding that the image of the corps would be judged daily by the conduct of operatives in villages, highways, forests and farmsteads.

He stressed that the training was structured to produce disciplined operatives, not militants; professional responders, not aggressors; and community protectors, not oppressors.

Adeleye thanked the governor for meeting the basic needs of the corps, including provision of vehicles and equipment, enhanced salary packages, life insurance, NSITF quota for operatives, welfare packages above standard civil service levels and improved training facilities.