Nigeria: TikToker 'Mirabel' Handed to Women Affairs As Rape Probe Continues

Abigeal Nsikak, popularly known as Mirabel on TikTok, has been handed over to the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development as the investigation into her rape allegation continues.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, Oluseyi

Babaseyi.

According to the Command, "Upon her visit to the police station, she was received and taken to a medical facility for necessary examination to verify her claims. She has continued to cooperate with investigators as due process progresses."

In a move aimed at safeguarding her welfare, Mirabel has been released to the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

"The Ministry has undertaken responsibility for her care and has assured the Command that she will be made available whenever required as investigations continue," the police added.

The Command reassured the public of the professionalism guiding the case, stating, "The matter is being handled with professionalism, sensitivity, and diligence. Members of the public are urged to refrain from speculation and allow the investigation to run its full course. Further updates will be provided as necessary."

