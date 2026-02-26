Nigerian Realtor Urges NASS to Enact Law Stripping FCT Ministers of Power to Revoke Land

The realtor said the proposed legislation has become necessary because previous and present FCT ministers had revoked land allocations approved by their predecessors

A Nigerian realtor, Festus Uwakhemen, has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to enact legislation that would restrict the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from revoking land allocations in Abuja without legislative approval.

Mr Uwakhemen, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Festrut Group of Companies, said such a law would give property owners in the nation's capital greater assurance that successive administrations cannot arbitrarily revoke their land titles.

He explained that the proposed legislation had become necessary because FCT ministers often revoke land allocations approved by their predecessors, a situation he said has negatively affected individuals and corporate organisations.

The realtor made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday to mark the 16th anniversary of his company.

"The National Assembly has to pass a law that when a minister has approved any land, in principle or through C of O, no other minister has the power to revoke the land except if the land passes through the National Assembly.

"With that, we are going to have sanity, but if that is not passed, every minister has the power to revoke. They can come to your house to say your house is on the waterways. That is why people in the FCT keep having issues with revocation. You'll see a big estate; they'll just come and say the land has been removed because the minister seeks to have the gavel.

"But when the minister can allocate and cannot revoke, the minister should have the power to give allocation, but should not be given the power to revoke. So, if revocation passes through processes, the minister will think very carefully before he approves any allocation, knowing full well that if that allocation has to be revoked, it has to pass through channels that he may not like," he said.

Land administration in the country is governed primarily by the Land Use Act, which vests ownership of all land in each state in the governor, to be held in trust for the people. In the case of the FCT, the powers of a state governor are exercised by the President through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Under the law, the FCT minister has the authority to grant statutory rights of occupancy and, where necessary, revoke such rights for overriding public interest. This includes circumstances such as non-payment of statutory fees, breach of the terms of allocation, failure to develop land within a stipulated period, or where the land is required for public infrastructure and urban planning purposes.

Over the years, however, the exercise of this revocation power has generated recurring controversy in Abuja. Successive FCT administrations have issued mass revocation notices affecting individuals, estates, corporate organisations and even government institutions.

For instance, the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, shortly after assuming office, revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of a property belonging to former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, along with 162 others.

In March 2025, the minister approved the revocation of 4,794 land titles over alleged non-payment of ground rents. Again, in November 2025, he carried out another round of revocations, affecting 1,095 properties.

In several instances, authorities referenced failure to pay ground rents, contravention of land use terms, or encroachment on designated green areas and waterways as justification.

Many people argue that while the law provides for revocation, the process has sometimes been perceived as abrupt, politicised, or lacking sufficient transparency. Property owners have occasionally challenged revocation decisions in court, raising concerns about due process, adequate notice, compensation, and consistency in enforcement.

Urban development pressures in Abuja have also contributed to disputes. As land values rise and the city expands, previously allocated plots have in some cases become subject to fresh planning reviews, infrastructure redesign, or policy shifts under new administrations. This has fueled allegations that some revocations are motivated by policy reversals or competing development interests.

On the other hand, FCT authorities have maintained that revocation remains a legal planning tool necessary to enforce compliance, recover underutilised plots, curb land speculation, and ensure orderly development of the capital city.

Illicit financial flows

Mr Uwakhemen also spoke on measures to curb illicit financial flows in the real estate sector, highlighting the role of existing anti-money laundering frameworks.

He said many real estate firms in Nigeria comply with anti-money laundering regulations, particularly in ensuring that clients declare the sources of funds used in property transactions.

The realtor noted that the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) have been active in monitoring businesses and scrutinising financial transactions, although some individuals still find ways to circumvent the system.

SCUML, a unit under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), requires designated non-financial businesses and professions to register and comply with anti-money laundering regulations before accessing certain financial services or government contracts.

The realtor called for stricter reporting obligations for real estate firms under Nigeria's anti-money laundering laws, similar to the compliance standards imposed on banks.

He also urged the government to strengthen and empower the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to better monitor and curb fraudulent activities in the sector.