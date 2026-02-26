Nigeria: Lawmaker Urges Police to Probe Alleged Assassination Attempt On Peter Obi

Gunmen reportedly opened fire on Mr Obi and his convoy after a political rally in Benin City, the Edo State capital, recently.

A member of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Ifeanyi Uzokwe (YPP, Anambra), has called on the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to immediately launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on former presidential candidate Peter Obi in Benin City, Edo State.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of significant leadership changes in the Nigeria Police Force, where President Bola Tinubu removed Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and appointed Mr Disu in his place.

Mr Uzokwe, speaking to members of the House of Representatives Press Corps in Abuja on Wednesday, described the reported attack as "deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a democratic society," stressing that any act of political violence undermines national stability and the sanctity of Nigeria's democratic process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

An attack on a presidential aspirant, he said, transcends partisan politics and must be treated as a grave threat to constitutional democracy.

"Democracy thrives on the healthy competition of ideas, not bullets, intimidation or assassination plots," the lawmaker stressed. "If political actors cannot engage freely with citizens without fear for their lives, then the foundation of our democracy is at risk."

He urged the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of Acting IGP, Mr Disu, to demonstrate professionalism and urgency in investigating the matter, saying that no person or group should be allowed to compromise the political rights and safety of any Nigerian.

Mr Uzokwe also called on the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, to take proactive steps to guarantee the safety of all political stakeholders within the state, noting that it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure a safe and conducive political environment "irrespective of party affiliation."

The lawmaker warned that Nigeria has suffered heavily from politically motivated violence in the past and must not relapse into instability. He urged political leaders across party lines to condemn such attacks unequivocally and called on security agencies to rise above partisan considerations in their investigations.

Alleged assassination attempt in Benin City

The alleged attack that triggered the call for a probe occurred on Tuesday in Benin City, Edo State's capital, when gunmen reportedly opened fire on Mr Obi and his convoy after a political rally.

Mr Obi, alongside former APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun and other political figures, was in Benin City to attend a rally at the secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The event was organised to mark the formal defection of former Edo State governorship candidate Olumide Akpata from the Labour Party (LP) to the ADC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that suspected armed hoodlums shot at the politicians and members of the Obidient Movement while they were leaving the ADC secretariat en route to Mr Oyegun's residence.

The attackers reportedly fired shots that damaged gates and vehicles, though no fatalities were officially reported. Several people were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury.

The Edo State Police Command confirmed a disturbance at the rally site and said officers responded swiftly to the distress call, forcing the suspects to flee.

Political tension in the state has been heightened by past warnings from Mr Okpebholo, who last year publicly cautioned Mr Obi against visiting Edo State without prior security notification. Some interpreted the remarks as irregular and provocative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Change in police leadership amid rising security concerns

Mr Tinubu accepted the resignation of former Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and directed him to step aside earlier this week.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu has succeeded him as the Acting IGP.

Mr Egbetokun, who was appointed the 22nd IGP by Mr Tinubu on 19 June 2023, had been expected to serve a fixed four-year term under amended provisions of the Nigeria Police Act.

The sudden leadership shift, confirmed by sources and widely reported, signals a recalibration at the helm of the police force amid heightened security challenges.

The administration of Mr Disu, who until this week was in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Lagos, begins amid calls for renewed focus on law enforcement professionalism, public safety and the protection of citizens' constitutional rights.