Nigeria: Troops Neutralise 8 Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists in Borno Latest Encounter

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have killed eight (8) members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno State.

Sources revealed that the incident took place Wednesday when Troops of Sector 1 Operation DESERT Sanity V, in conjunction with some members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conducted an offensive operation at Shehuri community of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the source, troops intercepted and engaged the terrorists, who were overwhelmed by firepower from troops, leading to the neutralisation of eight, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

He revealed that there were no casualties recorded from the side of troops of CJTF, even as some arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

A credible military officer, who is not authorised to talk to the press, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Maiduguri on Thursday morning.

He said: "Yes, it is true that our troops, in conjunction with members of Civilian Joint Task Force, recorded another success against terrorists."

"At about 0915hrs of 25th February, 2026, Troops of Sector 1 in collaboration with members of CJTF conducted offensive operations @ Shehuri area in Konduga LGA, intercepted and engaged members of JAS/ISWAP terrorists. Exploitation was carried out immediately and 8 JAS/ISWAP members were neutralised. Itimes recovered include one AKSM automatic rifle, one pump action rifle with cartridges and magazines," he further said.

Our correspondent observed that the general security situation remains calm but unpredictable, as troops morale and fighting efficiency remain satisfactory in the general area of responsibility.