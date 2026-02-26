Nigeria: 27 Killed in Boko Haram Attack On Adamawa Community

*Gunmen invade Ondo Celestial Church, abduct six worshippers

NO fewer than 27 persons have been killed following a joint Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists attack in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State in the early hours of yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, suspected gunmen have again attacked a Celestial Church in Uso, and abducted six worshippers during early morning service.

The terrorists overran Shuwari Sholi community, killing residents and burning structures in an attack that lasted several hours.

Among the dead is the village head of Shuwari, Bademi Papka, identified as a cousin of Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers stormed the community on motorcycles, targeting villagers sitting near the village market and those at the market square. "They started shooting at people sitting together under a tree near the market," the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness noted that residents fled in different directions for safety as the insurgents fired sporadically.

"By God's grace, some of us escaped unhurt, but many were shot dead while we scampered toward the mountains," the source said.

He also noted that military personnel in the area were alerted but arrived after the attackers had left. "The situation is a bit calm now, but we are still living in fear and uncertainty. We are calling on the government to redouble efforts to address this menace," he said.

Confirming the incident, former Madagali Local Government chairman, Maina Ularamu, said the attack indeed took place, though casualty figures varied. "Some reports say about 20 people were killed, while others suggest the number is higher. The exact figure will only be known once people have settled after the initial fear and chaos," he stated.

Meanwhile, tension gripped the agrarian Uso community, which is along the Akure-Owo highway, following the invasion of the suspected abductors during a service activity and abducted five of the worshippers.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that Sources the gunmen invaded the church premises and whisked the victims away to an unknown destination. The source said that one of the abductors narrowly escaped from the captors shortly after the incident.

Families of the victims said that the kidnappers were yet to open a line of communication with them.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Jimoh Abayomi, confirmed the incident.

Abayomi said: "The kidnapping incident occurred in the early hours of February 25, 2026. At 12:50 a.m., six worshippers were abducted at a Celestial Church located along the Uso/Owo Expressway in Uso.

"The victims were reportedly taken to an unknown destination by the attackers. Upon receiving the report, the Operatives of the command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups, immediately mobilised to the scene and commenced coordinated rescue operations.

"As a result of sustained joint efforts, one of the kidnapped victims has been rescued. Additionally, one suspected informant linked to the incident has been arrested and is currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

"Security operations are ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the apprehension of all perpetrators involved."

Abayomi urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and actionableinformation that may assist ongoing operations. In another development, the couple abducted from their home in Ilu Abo, Akure North Local Government Area of the state, four days ago have been released after payment of N 5 million ransom.

A family source told newsmen that Jamiu Olawale and his wife, who were abducted last Friday shortly after returning from work regained their freedom on Tuesday night.

The source confirmed that a ransom of N5 million was paid to secure their release.